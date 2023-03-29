Riveting stuff: 10 ways to wear new-season denim

Loved for generations, fashion’s hardest-working fabric has been revived for spring.
With a hint of inspiration from the Y2K era, the denim trend is more than just jeans. This season the versatile staple has had a contemporary upgrade with detailed blouses and a revamped midi.
If you love colour, staying true to blue isn’t a requirement.
Opt for colour-blocking denim to give your look the pop it deserves.
Do double denim the Y2K way, as seen at Arket.
Straight outa the 90’s – the cargo denim midi skirt covers two trends in one, €49.95, Zara.
Opt for a more interesting take on the spring midi dress with a zip-detailed denim style, €99, COS.
Soften your denim look with a ruffle-neck blouse, €27.99, H&M.
Do double denim the easy way in a denim jumpsuit, €119, & Other Stories.
Disrupt the usual blue-wash denim for a splash of colour, €155, Essentiel Antwerp.
Relive the Y2K denim heydays with spliced hem flared jeans, €130, Arnotts.
Ease into the denim mini skirt trend in a pitch-perfect black style, €13, Penneys.
Make the denim jacket your go-to cover-up for chilly spring days, €130, Nimes at Zalando.
Pack everything but the kitchen sink in this trend-worthy denim tote, €120, Stable of Ireland.