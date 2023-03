1. Tatcha The Silk Serum

According to cult skincare brand, Tatcha, The Silk Serum is the brands ‘most powerful wrinkle-smoothing formula yet’.

Containing a host of natural antioxidants and two potent plant-based alternatives to retinol, upcycled cranberry extract and sea fennel, this light and silky serum works to visibly firm skin, reduce redness and boost moisture and radiance.

A gentle but powerful offering. Use twice daily as part of your regular routine.

€115 from Space NK.

2. Trilogy Rosapene Bakuchiol Oil

Trilogy Rosapene Bakuchiol Oil

Often referred to as the plant-based version of retinol, bakuchiol is the star of the show in this beautiful facial oil from Trilogy.

Known for its skin soothing and antiaging abilities, bakuchiol and a host of natural antioxidants play together beautifully in this plumping, hydrating and surprisingly light formula.

Use morning and evening after cleansing and before moisturizer. I’m a big fan of the price tag, too.

€39.95 from Evergreen.

3. Seabody Overnight Elixir Serum

Seabody Overnight Elixir Serum

Overnight Elixir Serum from Irish brand Seabody actually contains retinyl palmitate, a member of the retinoid family - but the least irritating one, hence its place on this list.

Targeting the signs of aging with powerful marine bioactives, including the wonderful sea buckthorn, this luxurious night treatment hydrates, smooths, promotes repair and helps with the production of collagen and elastin.

Although retinyl palmitate can be used daily, it’s important to introduce slowly so your skin can acclimatize without irritation.

€77 from Millies.ie.

4. Paula’s Choice Clinical Discoloration Repair Serum

Paula’s Choice Clinical Discoloration Repair Serum

While it doesn’t tick every retinol-related box, this excellent formulation from Paula’s Choice does so many other things that I included it in this list anyway.

Boasting a who’s who of best in class skincare ingredients, including tranexamic acid, niacinamide and bakuchiol, Clinical Discoloration Repair Serum gently fades acne scars, reduces the appearance of hyperpigmentation and dark spots, and smooths, evens and brightens skin tone.

Consistency is key with this product. Use two to three times a week to start and then increase frequency from there.

€55.30 from Cult Beauty.

5. Elemis Pro-Collagen Renewal Serum

Elemis Pro-Collagen Renewal Serum

If you have extra sensitive skin this bestseller from Elemis is a great option.

Renewing and rejuvenating, Pro-Collagen Renewal Serum contains a cocktail of powerful yet exceptionally gentle ingredients that help you experience many of the benefits of retinol in a more soothing way.

Natural alternatives, including alfalfa and stevia, work together to address loss of firmness and elasticity, while improving skin texture, tone and hydration levels. What’s not to love?

€88 from Boots.

6. The Inkey List 1% Bakuchiol Moisturiser

The Inkey List 1% Bakuchiol Moisturiser

One of the first brands to showcase the benefits of bakuchiol, The Inkey List continue to outdo themselves with this gentle but excellently priced moisturizer.

Containing 1% bakuchiol along with squalane, one of my favourite hydrating ingredients, this light nourishing cream smooths, hydrates and brightens, and helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines over time.

A brilliant budget-friendly option suitable for all skin types.

€12.99 from beautyfeatures.ie.

7. Caudalie Resveratrol-Lift Instant Firming Serum

Caudalie Resveratrol-Lift Instant Firming Serum

Made of 97% natural ingredients, Caudalie partnered with prestigious Harvard Medical School to create this potent and clinically backed serum.

A comfortable and rather luxurious alternative to retinol, Resveratrol-Lift Instant Firming Serum delivers all the skin-boosting benefits without any of the irritation.

Deeply nourishing and hydrating with a luxurious milky texture, it lifts, brightens, plumps and is designed to firm skin and diminish fine lines and wrinkles over time.

Caudalie’s impressive Resveratrol line, Firming Cashmere Cream is one to keep an eye out for, too.

€51 from millies.ie.

8. Medik8 Liquid Peptides

Medik8 Liquid Peptides

Amino acids, also known as peptides, help to target the signs of aging and in certain studies, have been found to promote collagen production and reduce the appearance of fine lines in just a few weeks.

And that’s exactly the case with Medik8 Liquid Peptides. One of the best peptide serums I’ve used in recent years. Medik8 in general is a brand that I really rate – great formulations, great prices.

Liquid Peptides plumps and boosts the complexion instantly and long-term, with consistent use. You’ll fall in love at first use.