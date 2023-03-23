Earn your stripes: 12 ways to wear an eternal fashion classic

Ah, the clean and crisp rigour of stripes.

Intentional, measured and often titular (think, barcode, banker, Breton, naval), they rarely go off the grid—until now.

From flared '70s hems to colourful asymmetry and Baja aesthetics, this season’s playful mood is ripe for shenanigans.

Get in line. We’ve got 12 wonderful ways to earn your style stripes!

GET THE LOOK

A model walks the runway during the Rokh Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 03, 2022 in Paris, France. Pic: Thierry Chesnot

Psophia mint stripe tunic dress, MacBees, €339

Weekend Max Mara ‘Monica’ stripe oversized cardigan, Brown Thomas, €355

Rib-knit polo shirt, H&M, €34.99

Nautical trousers, Never Fully Dressed, €92

Manebi ‘Yucatan’ raffia stripe Nordic sandals, Brown Thomas, €135

LK Bennett ‘Monica’ stripe oversized cardigan, Brown Thomas, €185

Sweater with multicolour stripes, Essential Antwerp, €175

Knit midi skirt, Essential Antwerp, €145

Marc Jacobs ‘The Tote’ bag, Farfetch, €285

Isla Hennes spring stripe top, H&M, €29.99

Striped sweater, Whistles, €149

