Earn your stripes: 12 ways to wear an eternal fashion classic

From flared '70s hems to colourful asymmetry and Baja aesthetics, this season’s playful mood is ripe for shenanigans. 
Earn your stripes: 12 ways to wear an eternal fashion classic

Earn your stripes with our fashion editor's sartorial selections

Thu, 23 Mar, 2023 - 02:00
Annmarie O'Connor - @aocdotme

Ah, the clean and crisp rigour of stripes. 

Intentional, measured and often titular (think, barcode, banker, Breton, naval), they rarely go off the grid—until now. 

From flared '70s hems to colourful asymmetry and Baja aesthetics, this season’s playful mood is ripe for shenanigans. 

Get in line. We’ve got 12 wonderful ways to earn your style stripes!

GET THE LOOK

A model walks the runway during the Rokh Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 03, 2022 in Paris, France. Pic: Thierry Chesnot
A model walks the runway during the Rokh Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 03, 2022 in Paris, France. Pic: Thierry Chesnot

A model walks the runway during the Rokh Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 03, 2022, in Paris, France.

Psophia mint stripe tunic dress, MacBees, €339
Psophia mint stripe tunic dress, MacBees, €339

Psophia mint stripe tunic dress, MacBees, €339 

Weekend Max Mara ‘Monica’ stripe oversized cardigan, Brown Thomas, €355
Weekend Max Mara ‘Monica’ stripe oversized cardigan, Brown Thomas, €355

Weekend Max Mara ‘Monica’ stripe oversized cardigan, Brown Thomas, €355

Rib-knit polo shirt, H&amp;M, €34.99
Rib-knit polo shirt, H&M, €34.99

Rib-knit polo shirt, H&M, €34.99

Nautical trousers, Never Fully Dressed, €92
Nautical trousers, Never Fully Dressed, €92

Nautical trousers, Never Fully Dressed, €92

Manebi ‘Yucatan’ raffia stripe Nordic sandals, Brown Thomas, €135
Manebi ‘Yucatan’ raffia stripe Nordic sandals, Brown Thomas, €135

Manebi ‘Yucatan’ raffia stripe Nordic sandals, Brown Thomas, €135

LK Bennett ‘Monica’ stripe oversized cardigan, Brown Thomas, €185
LK Bennett ‘Monica’ stripe oversized cardigan, Brown Thomas, €185

LK Bennett ‘Monica’ stripe oversized cardigan, Brown Thomas, €185

Sweater with multicolour stripes, Essential Antwerp, €175
Sweater with multicolour stripes, Essential Antwerp, €175

Sweater with multicolour stripes, Essential Antwerp, €175

Knit midi skirt, Essential Antwerp, €145
Knit midi skirt, Essential Antwerp, €145

Knit midi skirt, Essential Antwerp, €145

Marc Jacobs ‘The Tote’ bag, Farfetch, €285
Marc Jacobs ‘The Tote’ bag, Farfetch, €285

Marc Jacobs ‘The Tote’ bag, Farfetch, €285

Isla Hennes spring stripe top, H&amp;M, €29.99
Isla Hennes spring stripe top, H&M, €29.99

Isla Hennes stripe top, H&M, €29.99

Striped sweater, Whistles, €149
Striped sweater, Whistles, €149

Striped sweater, Whistles, €149 

STYLE NOTES 

  • FASHION FUSION: Pair your stripes with unconventional partners like bohemian raffia and fringing at Manebi and Weekend Max Mara or Rokh’s striped spin on cargo chic.
  • TIME TRAVEL: London brand Never Fully Dressed is serving Studio 54 vibes with their nautical flares and we’re here for it.
  • NEW DIRECTIONS: If straight lines don’t appeal, why not try their chevron, asymmetric, and mismatched brethren?
  • COLOUR ME HAPPY: Smile! Spanish brand Psophia’s striped spring palette boasts a joyful combination of light blue, taupe, mint and lavender with cream and black anchors.

Read More

‘Celtic Twilight’: These are the Irish fashion designers you need to know now

More in this section

Bargain Hunter: Penneys leak-resistant bra, using a clubcard for savings beyond Tesco Bargain Hunter: Penneys leak-resistant bra, using a clubcard for savings beyond Tesco
Watch: Niall Horan on his 22-step hair and skincare routine and his secret to smelling good Watch: Niall Horan on his 22-step hair and skincare routine and his secret to smelling good
Greek goddess vibes: 12 ways to wear long and flowy gowns Greek goddess vibes: 12 ways to wear long and flowy gowns
#Unwind
<p>A Stine Goya selection heads up this week's seasonal fashion edit.</p>

Blessed day: 10 ways to glam it up for the kids' Communions and Confirmations

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd