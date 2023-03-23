Earn your stripes: 12 ways to wear an eternal fashion classic

Ah, the clean and crisp rigour of stripes.
Intentional, measured and often titular (think, barcode, banker, Breton, naval), they rarely go off the grid—until now.
From flared '70s hems to colourful asymmetry and Baja aesthetics, this season’s playful mood is ripe for shenanigans.
Get in line. We’ve got 12 wonderful ways to earn your style stripes!
A model walks the runway during the Rokh Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 03, 2022, in Paris, France.
Psophia mint stripe tunic dress, MacBees, €339
Weekend Max Mara ‘Monica’ stripe oversized cardigan, Brown Thomas, €355
Rib-knit polo shirt, H&M, €34.99
Nautical trousers, Never Fully Dressed, €92
Manebi ‘Yucatan’ raffia stripe Nordic sandals, Brown Thomas, €135
LK Bennett ‘Monica’ stripe oversized cardigan, Brown Thomas, €185
Sweater with multicolour stripes, Essential Antwerp, €175
Knit midi skirt, Essential Antwerp, €145
Marc Jacobs ‘The Tote’ bag, Farfetch, €285
Isla Hennes stripe top, H&M, €29.99
Striped sweater, Whistles, €149
- FASHION FUSION: Pair your stripes with unconventional partners like bohemian raffia and fringing at Manebi and Weekend Max Mara or Rokh’s striped spin on cargo chic.
- TIME TRAVEL: London brand Never Fully Dressed is serving Studio 54 vibes with their nautical flares and we’re here for it.
- NEW DIRECTIONS: If straight lines don’t appeal, why not try their chevron, asymmetric, and mismatched brethren?
- COLOUR ME HAPPY: Smile! Spanish brand Psophia’s striped spring palette boasts a joyful combination of light blue, taupe, mint and lavender with cream and black anchors.