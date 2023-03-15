The best of Irish: ways to wear the new wave of homegrown fashion

As we celebrate St Patrick’s Day we are championing Irish Design.
Our small island is making a mighty dent in the fashion scene.
This is an exciting time for Irish fashion as designers look to innovative ways to create sustainable pieces that will last a lifetime.
From hand-painted dresses made from dead-stock materials to statement accessories, buying Irish has never looked so good.
Make florals groundbreaking again in a sustainable hand-painted mini dress, as seen at Férí.
Elevate your accessories with this charming satin bow clutch bag, €175, August Night.
Ditch the usual black leather trousers for the must-have shade of the year, €350, Manley.
Revive your style in a 60’s inspired monochrome palette for a delightfully sophisticated look, €266, Cobbler’s Lane.
An elegant staple, the lace cami is a must-have for your spring wardrobe, €35, Sinead Keary.
The only tears that will be shed are ones of joy when you step out in these croc skin mules, €200, Nicki Hoyne.
Ease into your spring style in an ocean-hued oversized shirt, €190, IMARA Earth.
Lock in your style status with killer accessories, €38, Don’t Kill My Vibe.
Bring the outside into your spring wardrobe with a floral print shirt-dress, €250, Magee 1866.
Stay in vogue while channelling lady boss vibes €50, Jill and Gill.