The best of Irish: ways to wear the new wave of homegrown fashion

As we celebrate St Patrick’s Day we are championing Irish Design.

Our small island is making a mighty dent in the fashion scene.

This is an exciting time for Irish fashion as designers look to innovative ways to create sustainable pieces that will last a lifetime.

From hand-painted dresses made from dead-stock materials to statement accessories, buying Irish has never looked so good.

GET THE LOOK

Make florals groundbreaking again in a sustainable hand-painted mini dress, as seen at Férí.

Satin Bow Clutch Bag, €175, August Night

#ieloves: Take A Bow: Elevate your accessories with this charming satin bow clutch bag, €175, August Night.

Cobalt Blue Leather Trousers, €350, Manley

Leather Bound: Ditch the usual black leather trousers for the must-have shade of the year, €350, Manley.

Midnight Mini Dress, €266, Cobbler's Lane

Retro Revival: Revive your style in a 60’s inspired monochrome palette for a delightfully sophisticated look, €266, Cobbler’s Lane.

Navy & Lace Cami Top, €35, Sinead Keary

Pocket Friendly: Back-To-Basics: An elegant staple, the lace cami is a must-have for your spring wardrobe, €35, Sinead Keary.

Green Croc & Neon Pink Mules,€200, Nicki Hoyne

Crocodile Tears: The only tears that will be shed are ones of joy when you step out in these croc skin mules, €200, Nicki Hoyne.

Shirt, €190, IMARA Earth

Ocean View: Ease into your spring style in an ocean-hued oversized shirt, €190, IMARA Earth.

Lock & Chain Necklace, €38, Don't Kill My Vibe

Locked Up: Lock in your style status with killer accessories, €38, Don’t Kill My Vibe.

Shirt Dress in Pink Liberty Print, €250, Magee 1866

Plant Life: Bring the outside into your spring wardrobe with a floral print shirt-dress, €250, Magee 1866.

Anna Wintour Bosslady T-Shirt, €50, Jill and Gill

She’s In Fashion: Stay in vogue while channelling lady boss vibes €50, Jill and Gill.