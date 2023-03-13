Turning the red carpet green: What the Irish wore to the 2023 Oscars

The Irish have arrived at the 2023 Oscars, looking sleek and stylish on the not-so-red carpet.
In a departure from the normal red colour, the Academy Awards has a champagne-coloured carpet for arrivals.
Alyson Sandro, left, and Barry Keoghan. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Kerry Condon. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Colm Bairead, left, and Cleona Bairead. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Paul Mescal. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jessie Buckley. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Martin McDonagh. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Colin Farrell, left, and Henry Tadeusz Farrell at the Oscars. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
