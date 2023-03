If you’ve got a fun pair of colourful or mismatched socks lying around, why not wear them on March 21 for World Down Syndrome Day.

Down Syndrome Ireland supports more than 3,500 people with Down syndrome and their families nationwide. Its 25 branches provide health, speech and language, early development, education services and employment.

By wearing jazzy socks, sharing photos on social media using #LotsOfSocks4DSI, joining in the events across the 25 branches and donating to www.downsyndrome.ie, you can help fund these much-needed services.

Virtual pregnancy forum

The RCSI Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and the Rotunda Hospital are organising a virtual early pregnancy information event from March 20 to 24.

Taking place on the Rotunda Hospital’s Instagram page (@rotundahospital) and YouTube channel (@therotundahospitaldublin), it aims to cover all aspects of the first trimester. Obstetricians, gynaecologists, midwives, nurses and other medics are sharing their expertise and answering questions at the event. Expectant parents or anyone considering planning a family is encouraged to submit questions via Instagram or www.earlypregnancyevent.com.

Crochet cute

The Crochet Dolls' Paddy's Day headband

This St Patrick’s Day headband (€18) makes an adorable gift for the week that’s in it. It’s handmade by Arzu Gorbil, a crochet enthusiast from Turkey who has lived in Dublin for the past 12 years.

Losing her job during Covid inspired Gorbil to set up www.thecrochetdolls.com, selling handcrafted dolls, teddies and other gifts suitable for babies and young children. She has since added ranges for Valentine’s Day, St Patrick’s Day, Easter, Halloween and Christmas, and baby gift boxes filled with items such as booties, rattles and cuddly toys, each designed to last.

Stretch Marks podcast

Stretch Marks is a podcast that challenges the idea of bouncing back after pregnancy. Instead, it explores how parenthood stretches us.

In seasons one and two hosts, Sinéad O’Moore and Caroline Foran looked at how parenthood had stretched them, their boobs, careers and relationships. Foran has stepped away for season three, and O’Moore has taken the podcast in a new direction, interviewing guests about parenthood in a broader sense.

Topics discussed so far include miscarriage, a dad’s perspective and a moving conversation with two women who spent time in Bessborough Mother and Baby Home in Cork.

To share or not to share

Nights, when children giggle long past bedtime or argue over whose turn it is to switch the light off, can make parents question whether they should share a room.

The Sleep Foundation in the US conducted a survey of 1,250 parents that found children who share bedrooms sleep an average of seven hours 48 minutes a night, compared to eight hours 16 minutes for children in their own bedrooms. Some 27% of parents believed their children’s performance at school suffered as a result.

But the study also found perks for children who share a bedroom. Most parents said their children were more socialised and got along better because they shared.

For those parents who worry about their children’s sleep, the Sleep Foundation shared the following tips and be clear about the rules.

Tell children not to wake one another and to stay in bed until it’s time to get up.

Blackout blinds can encourage sounder sleep.

Nightlights and clocks that change colour when it’s time to get up can help regulate children’s sleep routine.

Make their beds attractive and cosy with colourful bedding and stuffed toys.

Finally, accept that sometimes a child needs extra help sleeping, maybe after an illness or after dropping a nap.

Separating kids may be the right thing to do at this point, allowing you to support the child who needs it while the other sleeps.