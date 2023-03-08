Give your mum her flowers: Printed and patterned faves for Mother's Day

This Mother’s Day, take a fresh approach to your spring wardrobe.
Whether you’re looking to avoid the cliché gifts or fancy treating yourself to something new, revive the perennial favourites for a revitalised Mother’s Day style.
Look to blazers with a statement floral print matched with bold gold accessories for style that will last long after that Mother’s Day lunch.
Create an enviable Mother’s Day look with a green pleated midi dress, as seen at Kate Cooper.
Wild Thing: Venture to the wild side with accessories that have a bit of bite, €250, Nicki Hoyne.
A classic houndstooth scarf is a gift that will last forever, €139, Magee 1866.
Treat your mum to a winning piece of jewellery with a gold designer bangle, €149, Calvin Klein at Very.
Introduce print to your everyday look with a spring fresh stripped knit jumper, €10, Penneys.
Bring spring blooms to your Mother’s Day style with a floral print blazer, €100, River Island.
Pastel pink is the perfect hue to bring your winter hat through to chilly spring days, €95, Ganni at Brown Thomas.
A perennial superstar, the midi dress makes for the perfect stylish gift, €21.99, H&M.
Gold hoop earrings are the trend-worthy piece to complete your Mother’s Day look, €79, COS.
Elevate your Mother’s Day style with a Gucci-inspired loafer, €45.95, Zara.