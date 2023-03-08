Give your mum her flowers: Printed and patterned faves for Mother's Day

"Look to blazers with a statement floral print matched with bold gold accessories for style that will last long after that Mother’s Day lunch."
Give your mum her flowers: Printed and patterned faves for Mother's Day

Pleated dress at Kate Cooper - available at stockists nationwide

Wed, 08 Mar, 2023 - 02:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

This Mother’s Day, take a fresh approach to your spring wardrobe. 

Whether you’re looking to avoid the cliché gifts or fancy treating yourself to something new, revive the perennial favourites for a revitalised Mother’s Day style. 

Look to blazers with a statement floral print matched with bold gold accessories for style that will last long after that Mother’s Day lunch.

GET THE LOOK

Get The Look: Create an enviable Mother’s Day look with a green pleated midi dress, as seen at Kate Cooper.

Camera Bag Leopard, €250, Nicki Hoyne
Camera Bag Leopard, €250, Nicki Hoyne

Wild Thing: Venture to the wild side with accessories that have a bit of bite, €250, Nicki Hoyne.

Irish Wool Houndstooth Scarf, €139, Magee 1866
Irish Wool Houndstooth Scarf, €139, Magee 1866

#ieloves - Call The Hounds: A classic houndstooth scarf is a gift that will last forever, €139, Magee 1866.

Gold Bangle, €149, Calvin Klein at Very
Gold Bangle, €149, Calvin Klein at Very

Going For Gold: Treat your mum to a winning piece of jewellery with a gold designer bangle, €149, Calvin Klein at Very.

Stripe Jumper, €10, Penneys
Stripe Jumper, €10, Penneys

In Line: Introduce print to your everyday look with a spring fresh stripped knit jumper, €10, Penneys.

Floral Blazer, €100, River Island
Floral Blazer, €100, River Island

In Bloom: Bring spring blooms to your Mother’s Day style with a floral print blazer, €100, River Island.

Ribbed Beanie Hat, €95, Ganni at Brown Thomas
Ribbed Beanie Hat, €95, Ganni at Brown Thomas

Pink Lady: Pastel pink is the perfect hue to bring your winter hat through to chilly spring days, €95, Ganni at Brown Thomas.

Floral Shirt Dress, €21.99, H&amp;M
Floral Shirt Dress, €21.99, H&M

Pocket-Friendly - Mid-Way: A perennial superstar, the midi dress makes for the perfect stylish gift, €21.99, H&M.

Gold Textured Hoop Earrings, €79, COS
Gold Textured Hoop Earrings, €79, COS

Full Circle: Gold hoop earrings are the trend-worthy piece to complete your Mother’s Day look, €79, COS.

Soft Leather Loafers, €49.95, Zara
Soft Leather Loafers, €49.95, Zara

Buckle Up: Elevate your Mother’s Day style with a Gucci-inspired loafer, €45.95, Zara.

Read More

Minimal effort, maximum style with off-white and sandy utility style buys

More in this section

Bargain Hunter: Aer Lingus' sale, Penneys' kitchenware and Aldi's Mother's Day selection Bargain Hunter: Aer Lingus' sale, Penneys' kitchenware and Aldi's Mother's Day selection
Fuss-free dressing: 12 stylish staples for a minimalist look this spring Fuss-free dressing: 12 stylish staples for a minimalist look this spring
Penneys to launch free sewing repair classes in stores Penneys to launch free sewing repair classes in stores
Give your mum her flowers: Printed and patterned faves for Mother's Day

Forget the bowl of shamrock: here are 12 ways to wear green this Paddy's season

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd