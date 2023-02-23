Simone Gannon: Get past the winter blues with these beauty buys

1. Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint

A favourite of mine since it launched last year, Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint is exactly what worn-out winter skin needs. A smooth, lightweight liquid-cream formula, it adds a sheer tint to the skin, just enough to cover imperfections and add beautiful luminosity, while infusing skin with hydration thanks to its Hyaluronic Acid and Squalane rich formula. A gorgeous, everyday option that you’ll repurchase again and again.

Available in 10 shades. €45.20 from www.cultbeauty.com.

SOSU Radiance Base Skin Enhancer

2. SOSU Radiance Base Skin Enhancer

An impressive new launch from SOSU Cosmetics, Radiance Base Skin Enhancer is designed to be worn under or over makeup for a lit-from-within-glow. Containing some great hydrating ingredients, including Glycerin and Sodium Hyaluronate (a more stable form of Hyaluronic Acid), this is smooth, comfortable and adds instant radiance to the skin. There are three shades to choose from; Glow, Cosmic Sheen and Silk Bronze. It’s well-priced, too.

Vieve Sunset Blush Balm in Pesca

3. Vieve Sunset Blush Balm in Pesca

A blush that’s not only wonderful on the skin but wonderful to use, too. Vieve Sunset Blush Balm is a dream to apply, thanks to its creamy, pigmented, and blissfully smooth formula. Containing good-for-your-skin Vitamin C, Vitamin E and Chamomile Flower Extract, it melts rather than blends, leaving you fresh, lifted and radiant. A little goes a long way, and the formula is exceptionally buildable. It’s available in four gorgeous shades (Pesca is my favourite, a beautiful dusky peach).

€27 each from Space NK.

YSL Touche Eclat Blue Primer

4. YSL Touche Eclat Blur Primer

Not just superb at creating a perfectly smooth base for makeup, YSL’s Touche Eclat Blur Primer delivers soft, diffused, refreshed skin when mixed with foundation, cream blush, and just about everything else. A luxurious shimmery gel formula, blend a small amount with your foundation, cream contour, or cream blush to create a smooth, slightly luminous, beautifully blurred, your skin-but-better finish. It does it all, basically.

€41 from Brown Thomas.

SAIE Hydrabeam Sheer Brightening Under Eye Concealer

5. SAIE Hydrabeam Sheer Brightening Under Eye Concealer

Repeatedly sold out since launch, and for a good reason. SAIE Hydrabeam Concealer is a dewy, intensely hydrating sheer concealer that brightens and smooths the undereye. Although it’s suitable for all skin types, there’s no question that the skincare-infused approach SAIE is so well known for delivers in spades for dull, dry and mature skin. My only criticism lies in its shade range, which is limited to 15 options.

€22.60 from Cult Beauty.

Laura Mercier Petal Soft Lipstick Crayon

6. Laura Mercier Petal Soft Lipstick Crayon

Nothing brightens the face and makes you feel a hell of a lot better than a beautiful bright lip – especially one that smooths and hydrates. Laura Mercier’s new Petal Soft Sheer Matte Lipstick Crayons are not only adorable but also dreamily formulated with Raspberry Seed Oil and Mango Butter for extra comfort and, interestingly, lasting power. Quick and easy to apply, expect a serious flush of non-drying colour with a low maintenance, slightly diffused finish that will last and last. Makeup lovers, be warned, they’re so lovely that you might want more than one.

Available in 20 shades. €33 each from Brown Thomas.

Dorè Le Baume

7. Dorè Le Baume

A multi-use balm is always a good idea, and I love this offering from French skincare brand, Dorè (the brainchild of French Photographer and OG fashion blogger Garance Dorè). Rich and hydrating, yet sufficiently lightweight for delicate winter skin, Le Baume is ideal for adding a little glow to the skin (under or over makeup), spot-treating any stubborn dry patches, and soothing and hydrating dry lips, cuticles and elbows. A makeup bag must-have, especially during the colder months.

€12 for 20ml from Cult Beauty.

Victoria Beckham Instant Brightening Waterline Pencil

8. Victoria Beckham Instant Brightening Waterline Pencil

Remember when we used to wear bright white eyeliner on our waterline in an effort to look more awake? Happily, we’ve moved on to less harsh and more flattering territory with more natural shades for the waterline. Victoria Beckham’s offering is particularly noteworthy. A beautiful, universally flattering cream shade balances redness and brightens while making the eyes appear fresher and more illuminated. A failsafe option for days when you’re tired and need to look the opposite.

