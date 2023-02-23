Simone Gannon: Get past the winter blues with these beauty buys

A favourite of mine since it launched last year, Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint is exactly what worn-out winter skin needs. A smooth, lightweight liquid-cream formula, it adds a sheer tint to the skin, just enough to cover imperfections and add beautiful luminosity, while infusing skin with hydration thanks to its Hyaluronic Acid and Squalane rich formula. A gorgeous, everyday option that you’ll repurchase again and again.
- Available in 10 shades. €45.20 from www.cultbeauty.com.
An impressive new launch from SOSU Cosmetics, Radiance Base Skin Enhancer is designed to be worn under or over makeup for a lit-from-within-glow. Containing some great hydrating ingredients, including Glycerin and Sodium Hyaluronate (a more stable form of Hyaluronic Acid), this is smooth, comfortable and adds instant radiance to the skin. There are three shades to choose from; Glow, Cosmic Sheen and Silk Bronze. It’s well-priced, too.
- €14.95 from www.sosubysj.com.
A blush that’s not only wonderful on the skin but wonderful to use, too. Vieve Sunset Blush Balm is a dream to apply, thanks to its creamy, pigmented, and blissfully smooth formula. Containing good-for-your-skin Vitamin C, Vitamin E and Chamomile Flower Extract, it melts rather than blends, leaving you fresh, lifted and radiant. A little goes a long way, and the formula is exceptionally buildable. It’s available in four gorgeous shades (Pesca is my favourite, a beautiful dusky peach).
- €27 each from Space NK.
Not just superb at creating a perfectly smooth base for makeup, YSL’s Touche Eclat Blur Primer delivers soft, diffused, refreshed skin when mixed with foundation, cream blush, and just about everything else. A luxurious shimmery gel formula, blend a small amount with your foundation, cream contour, or cream blush to create a smooth, slightly luminous, beautifully blurred, your skin-but-better finish. It does it all, basically.
- €41 from Brown Thomas.
Repeatedly sold out since launch, and for a good reason. SAIE Hydrabeam Concealer is a dewy, intensely hydrating sheer concealer that brightens and smooths the undereye. Although it’s suitable for all skin types, there’s no question that the skincare-infused approach SAIE is so well known for delivers in spades for dull, dry and mature skin. My only criticism lies in its shade range, which is limited to 15 options.
- €22.60 from Cult Beauty.
- Available in 20 shades. €33 each from Brown Thomas.
- €12 for 20ml from Cult Beauty.
- €29 from www.victoriabeckham.com.
- Product prices are subject to change and may differ across retailers.