First look: Joanne Hynes launches colourful spring 2023 collection with Dunnes Stores

This season it is all about dopamine-boosting prints and bright colours at Dunnes Stores as fashion designer Joanne Hynes launches a brand new collection for Spring 2023.
From dreamy dresses and skirts to colourful coats and a statement bag, Joanne Hynes’ collection has everything you need to make a statement this spring.
The collection is designed to evoke that feeling of an early-spring lift in your step and also includes “tailoring-to-die-for”.
“We started with feelings. A need for hopeful new energy. We were inspired by retro-futuristic 1960s graphic prints and interiors that made our hearts beat fast. This led to our Techno Polka Print,” explains Hynes.
“We were also influenced by crafts of folding paper and potato prints. This was then contrasted with the energy of evenings in the city, a landscape of buildings alongside flowers. These contradicting ideas were then set against the skyline of summer to create another dynamic print.”
Pieces include the Sequin Cocktail Party Dress (€150) for making an entrance at all your spring events and the Check Print Shirt Dress with back pleat for sheer fun (€180) as you strut any urban setting.
The Techno Polka Dot Suit is a playful modular two-piece with Zip away Hem Jacket to make dressing really work for you (Trousers €120, Jacket €180). Meanwhile, the Techno Polka Shirt is a shirt of dreams with a sequin back panel and a cheeky pocket (€120).
The collection also features enchanting skirts and trousers, a stylish coat and a new statement bag that is fitted with the signature 'CAILÍN' slogan.
Techno Polka easy-wear knit pieces have also yet to come. These pieces are designed to stand alone or to be worn as a co-ord.
Joanne Hynes at Dunnes Stores is a limited edition craftizan range. The collection is available online at www.dunnesstores.com and in selected stores.