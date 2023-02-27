First look: Joanne Hynes launches colourful spring 2023 collection with Dunnes Stores

The colourful collection is designed to evoke that feeling of an early-spring lift in your step
“We started with feelings. A need for hopeful new energy," says the designer. 

Mon, 27 Feb, 2023 - 15:41
Maeve Lee

This season it is all about dopamine-boosting prints and bright colours at Dunnes Stores as fashion designer Joanne Hynes launches a brand new collection for Spring 2023.

From dreamy dresses and skirts to colourful coats and a statement bag, Joanne Hynes’ collection has everything you need to make a statement this spring.

The collection is designed to evoke that feeling of an early-spring lift in your step and also includes “tailoring-to-die-for”.

Spring 2023 - Joanne Hynes at Dunnes Stores
“We started with feelings. A need for hopeful new energy. We were inspired by retro-futuristic 1960s graphic prints and interiors that made our hearts beat fast. This led to our Techno Polka Print,” explains Hynes.

Spring 2023 - Joanne Hynes at Dunnes Stores
“We were also influenced by crafts of folding paper and potato prints. This was then contrasted with the energy of evenings in the city, a landscape of buildings alongside flowers. These contradicting ideas were then set against the skyline of summer to create another dynamic print.” 

Spring 2023 - Joanne Hynes at Dunnes Stores
Pieces include the Sequin Cocktail Party Dress (€150) for making an entrance at all your spring events and the Check Print Shirt Dress with back pleat for sheer fun (€180) as you strut any urban setting.

Spring 2023 - Joanne Hynes at Dunnes Stores
The Techno Polka Dot Suit is a playful modular two-piece with Zip away Hem Jacket to make dressing really work for you (Trousers €120, Jacket €180). Meanwhile, the Techno Polka Shirt is a shirt of dreams with a sequin back panel and a cheeky pocket (€120).

The collection also features enchanting skirts and trousers, a stylish coat and a new statement bag that is fitted with the signature 'CAILÍN' slogan.

Spring 2023 - Joanne Hynes at Dunnes Stores
Techno Polka easy-wear knit pieces have also yet to come. These pieces are designed to stand alone or to be worn as a co-ord.

Spring 2023 - Joanne Hynes at Dunnes Stores
Joanne Hynes at Dunnes Stores is a limited edition craftizan range. The collection is available online at www.dunnesstores.com and in selected stores.

<p>Sonya Lennon said the pair are "fielding opportunities all the time" and are currently "reassessing" their commitments. </p>

Sonya Lennon and Brendan Courtney call time on Dunnes Stores fashion line

