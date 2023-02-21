The Skin Nerd: How to ditch the dullness - and use AHAs

SKIN lost its lustre? Join the club. Dullness, greyness and a lack of radiance are common winter skin problems.

In the winter, the cold means that your body tends to hug your important internal organs — that’s the reason for those icy fingers and toes! It’s the same reason that your skin can look flat — blood tends to stagnate, leaving our skin out in the cold. This can also be what makes dark circles darker in the winter too! Whilst we can’t fast forward to Spring, we can tweak our routines a little to max our glow potential in the meantime...

Double cleanse every day:

Double cleansing twice daily helps the skin stay healthy and looking radiant by effectively removing any grime accumulated on the surface. It is also the best way to prep for a blank canvas that’s ready for any radiance-boosting skincare that follows. Making sure your skin is

properly cleansed means that the active ingredients in your serums can work their magic without contending with a barrier of dead skin cells and sebum.

If you want to enhance skin luminosity, I recommend using a microfibre or muslin cloth with your initial cleanse. This tool works to gently exfoliate the skin without irritation and lifts any makeup, pollution and SPF from the skin. A cloth won’t remove everything from your skin, which is why it’s essential you follow up with a cleansing product such as ASAP Skincare Daily Facial Cleanser (€39, theskinnerd.com) which also contains AHA’s (alpha hydroxy acids) to gently exfoliate the skin, which takes us nicely to my next tip...

Exfoliate regularly but with care

Using an exfoliant will assist your skin’s natural exfoliation process and slough off any dead skin cells that are potentially dulling your skin. I recommend using a chemical exfoliant — like an alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) — over harsh manual exfoliants that contain scrubs or grit, which can irritate the skin. Glycolic acid and lactic acid are alpha-hydroxy acids, which work by dissolving the ‘glue’ that keeps dead skin cells attached to the surface of the skin to reveal a brighter, clearer complexion.

Lactic acid is often recommended for sensitive skin because it’s got a larger molecular size than glycolic acid — that means it’s gentler on the skin. It’s easy to fall in love with AHA’s and want to use them every day, but the reality is that overusing them can result in a compromised skin barrier and lead to irritation. I recommend using AHAs on alternate nights for the best results. For an enviable glow with fast, visible results try Skingredients AHA Cleanse Brightening and Exfoliating Lactic Acid Cleanser (€31, skingredients.com).

Boost cell renewal with actives

In my opinion, vitamin A should be the cornerstone of most skincare routines — apart from mamas-to-be who can’t use this active ingredient. Vitamin A is my go-to as it encourages the skin to speed up cell renewal, encouraging revitalised, smoother skin. It also helps regulate skin’s melanin production, which helps reduce pigmentation caused by UV exposure or acne.

Give your skin a helping hand by applying IMAGE Vital C Hydrating Antioxidant A C E Serum (€71, theskinnerd.com) which contains retinyl palmitate, a form of vitamin A which prompts skin proliferation and diminishes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Enlist antioxidants

If your skin is dull from exposure to pollution — an issue affecting many city-dwellers, antioxidants are the rockstar ingredients you’ll want to incorporate into your skincare regimen. Put simply, pollutants can trigger the skin to enter a state of oxidative stress, resulting in free radicals attacking healthy skin cells.

Antioxidants neutralize this free radical activity by giving the unstable molecules a spare electron, and therefore reducing skin damage. Vitamin C is a hero antioxidant renowned for giving skin a radiant glow by increasing cell turnover rates and boosting collagen production, which plumps and firms.

Try a DIY facial massage

At-home facial massage is a super easy way you can treat yourself (and your skin) to a little ‘me-time’. The physical act of massaging your skin boosts blood circulation, which encourages healthier, plumper and more radiant skin. If your face appears puffy or swollen, facial massage can also help to drain built-up lymphatic fluid that might be causing this.

Look within

For your skin to truly shine, I suggest being mindful of what you’re feeding your body — that means eating plenty fruit and vegetables, drinking lots of water, and an intake of fatty acids.

Sudies suggest there’s a direct relationship between the your gut and your skin, which is why gut and skin issues often occur alongside each other. Should you choose to, supplements with skin nutritious ingredients are a great way to complement a healthy lifestyle and eating a balanced diet. I suggest looking out for supplements containing vitamin A, which helps to re-educate the skin; omegas, which are like your skin’s internal moisturisers; and hyaluronic acid, to replenish any moisture lost in the skin.

If you’re looking to recapture your glow, then Advanced Nutrition Programme’s Skin Antioxidant (€39, theskinnerd.com) can be a great supplement to introduce into your routine. It helps to protect your skin from free radicals and can provide your skin with the nutrients it might be lacking to restore your glow.

Skingredients AHA Cleanse Brightening and Exfoliating Lactic Acid Cleanser

Nerdie Knowledge: AHAs

AHAs (which stand for alpha hydroxy acids) are types of chemical exfoliating acids, which can help to address uneven skin textures and pigmentation. Two of the most commonly used alpha-hydroxy acids in skincare are lactic acid (derived from fermented sugars) and glycolic acid (derived from sugar cane).

At The Skin Nerd, we often recommend chemical exfoliation, over gritty scrubs as they tend to be more respectful to the delicate skin barrier. Lactic acid is the milder of the two AHA’s mentioned above and is often used to even out the complexion. Lactic acid is a skin identical ingredient and one of the substances of the epidermis’ Natural Moisturising Factor. Lactic acid was actually used by Egyptian queen Cleopatra, who famously bathed in milk believing that it would renew her skin!

Due to its ability to boost ceramide production, lactic acid is often used to help combat dryness. Skingredients AHA Cleanse Brightening and Exfoliating Lactic Acid Cleanser (€31, skingredients.com) is also ideal for pregnant hooman's and helps to combat Keratosis Pilaris on the back of the arms, legs or anywhere in the body! We always recommend Patch Testing and waiting 48hours and MOST important, practice sun safety always wear SPF daily.