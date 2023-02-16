Annmarie O'Connor: 12 style staples worth the splurge

Often overlooked in favour of trends, these unassuming shapeshifters keep you looking 'put together' even when you're falling apart
Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 02:00
Annmarie O’Connor

It bears repeating; stylish staples are the cornerstone of a happy closet. 

Often overlooked in favour of trends, these unassuming shapeshifters keep you looking 'put together' even when you're falling apart. 

In a time where frugality is a long-term trend, harnessing the reliable power of staples means a higher cost-per-wear and, in turn, a better return-on-investment. Buy once, wear often, never doubt your decision. 

Looking for a retail rush without buyer’s remorse? We’ve found 12 guilt-free closet keepers just for you.

Trench coat, €179; lavallière-neck blouse, €79; gold buckle jeans, €79, strappy block heel leather sandals, €89, & Other Stories

1. Trench coat, €179, lavallière-neck blouse, €79; gold buckle jeans, €79, strappy block heel leather sandals, €89, & Other Stories

Alessia Nappa leather slingback, Ayede, €295

2. ‘Alessia’ Nappa leather slingback, Ayede, €295 

Check Heritage Trench Style Coat, Next, €126.50

3. Check heritage trench style coat, Next, €126.50 

Long Nappa leather skirt with seam detail, Massimo Dutti, €299 

4. Long Nappa leather skirt with seam detail, Massimo Dutti, €299 

5. Left – Sunglasses, €29; camel trench coat, €179; striped sweater, €89; tapered trousers, €79; strappy sandals, €99; Right – Necklace, €49; blue trench coat, €179; ‘Favourite’ cut jeans, €79; kitten heels, €119, all from & Other Stories 

Minimal concealed-placket shirt, COS, €79 

6. Minimal concealed-placket shirt, COS, €79 

Remai Birger Christensen Kulia ribbed-knit cardigan, Net-a-Porter, €160

7. Remain Birger Christensen ‘Kulia’ ribbed-knit cardigan, Net-a-Porter, €160 

Italian Statement Check Wide-Leg Man Pant, ME+EM, €270

8. Italian statement check wide-leg man pant, ME+EM, €270 

Levis 70s High Rise Flare Jeans, Arnotts, €140

9. Levis ‘70s high rise flare jeans, Arnotts, €140 

Retro Flame x Loulerie 'The Haven' earrings, Loulerie, €89

10. Retro Flame x Loulerie 'The Haven' earrings, Loulerie, €89 

Small Round Leather Handbag, & Other Stories, €99

11. Small round leather handbag, & Other Stories, €99 

Wool-blend jacket, H&M Premium, €159

12. Wool-blend jacket, H&M Premium, €159

STYLE NOTES 

Pare back your palette: Keeping to a considered colour scheme is key to giving your garments equal wear time and creating more outfits from fewer pieces.

Create a bespoke portfolio: Want to find the right pieces for your lifestyle? Align your spending power with your personal goals. Are you saving for a holiday? A wedding? A new car? Spending more than five per cent of your monthly income on clothing, especially items that don’t suit your needs, can pose a definite liquidity risk.

Understand brands: Be strategic with your asset allocation and research what each brand is best at. For example, ME+EM (meandem.com) is known for ‘affordable luxury’. Their go-to garment? Trousers, thanks to a rigorous fitting process and generous hem allowance.

