Annmarie O'Connor: 12 style staples worth the splurge

It bears repeating; stylish staples are the cornerstone of a happy closet.
Often overlooked in favour of trends, these unassuming shapeshifters keep you looking 'put together' even when you're falling apart.
In a time where frugality is a long-term trend, harnessing the reliable power of staples means a higher cost-per-wear and, in turn, a better return-on-investment. Buy once, wear often, never doubt your decision.
Looking for a retail rush without buyer’s remorse? We’ve found 12 guilt-free closet keepers just for you.
1. Trench coat, €179, lavallière-neck blouse, €79; gold buckle jeans, €79, strappy block heel leather sandals, €89, & Other Stories
2. ‘Alessia’ Nappa leather slingback, Ayede, €295
3. Check heritage trench style coat, Next, €126.50
4. Long Nappa leather skirt with seam detail, Massimo Dutti, €299
5. Left – Sunglasses, €29; camel trench coat, €179; striped sweater, €89; tapered trousers, €79; strappy sandals, €99; Right – Necklace, €49; blue trench coat, €179; ‘Favourite’ cut jeans, €79; kitten heels, €119, all from & Other Stories
6. Minimal concealed-placket shirt, COS, €79
7. Remain Birger Christensen ‘Kulia’ ribbed-knit cardigan, Net-a-Porter, €160
8. Italian statement check wide-leg man pant, ME+EM, €270
9. Levis ‘70s high rise flare jeans, Arnotts, €140
10. Retro Flame x Loulerie 'The Haven' earrings, Loulerie, €89
11. Small round leather handbag, & Other Stories, €99
12. Wool-blend jacket, H&M Premium, €159
Keeping to a considered colour scheme is key to giving your garments equal wear time and creating more outfits from fewer pieces.
Want to find the right pieces for your lifestyle? Align your spending power with your personal goals. Are you saving for a holiday? A wedding? A new car? Spending more than five per cent of your monthly income on clothing, especially items that don’t suit your needs, can pose a definite liquidity risk.
meandem.com) is known for ‘affordable luxury’. Their go-to garment? Trousers, thanks to a rigorous fitting process and generous hem allowance.Be strategic with your asset allocation and research what each brand is best at. For example, ME+EM (