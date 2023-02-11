Weekend Loves: fine dining in Carrigaline and Valentine's Day treats

Stylish new bistro at the Carrigaline Court Hotel

The new bistro restaurant at the Carrigaline Court Hotel has just opened with sittings initially available each Friday and Saturday evening.

The hotel has also launched the Carrigaline Afternoon Tea in Sally’s Tea Room where visitors can catch up with each other or celebrate a special occasion.

Sally’s Tea Room sittings are available each day from 12pm till 4pm.

To reserve a table in either the Bistro or Sally’s Tea Room call 021 4852100.

Urban Aran - just one of the Irish fashion labels taking part in the ARC Fashion Show in March. Picture: Andres Poveda

The ARC Fashion Show returns for a great cause at the RDS

One of Ireland’s best and biggest nights of fashion, the ARC Fashion Show, returns to Dublin’s RDS on Thursday, March 2.

An annual celebration of the best of Irish fashion and design, the show is an uplifting feel-good event in aid of a great cause.

Now in its eighth year, the show will be opened by television personality Claire Brock and will present the latest collections from Ireland’s most exciting design talent.

Fashion designer and ARC ambassador, Helen Cody, will open the show with the latest designs by designers including Sarah O’Neill, Hazel Greene, Niamh Daniels, and Caoimhe Murphy also on show.

Professional models will be joined on stage by a number of ‘ARC Angels’ who have survived cancer and who have benefitted from ARC’s Cancer Support Centres. Tickets €60.

The Gifted with Love bundle from Butlers

Delectable Valentine’s Day treats from Butlers

The ultimate gift for chocolate lovers this Valentine’s Day has to be the ‘Gifted with Love’ bundle from Butlers.

The gift pack contains a range of delectable goodies at deliciously good value when purchased as a bundle.

The ‘Gifted with Love’ package is presented in a pretty pink metallic drawstring bag and contains the Heart Motif Truffles Box containing 14 chocolates, the Chocolate Heart Baton, the Chocolate Truffles Tapered Box, the Butlers White Chocolate Bar with Mixed Berries, and an atmospheric chocolate, orange and fig candle. €50.

The ethical and eco-friendly men's range by The Handmade Soap Company

The Handmade Soap Company launch full range for men

The Handmade Soap Company, known for its all-natural and sustainable range of products, has just launched a new complete range for men.

The new range for includes a beard oil, hair and body wash, a shaving gel and after-shave balm, soap, and a natural deodorant.

The scents in the range have been inspired by famous perfumers Frederic Malle and Jean-Claude Ellena and feature scents including pink peppercorn, hay, cardamom, cedarwood, and bitter orange.

Developed and produced in Co Meath, the range is cruelty-free and eco-conscious with prices from €7 to €18.

Available from Arnotts, Avoca and Kilkenny stores nationwide as well as at www.thehandmadesoapcompany.ie.

Jewellery by Irish brand Dylan Oaks

Dylan Oak’s ‘Amore’ collection

Irish contemporary jewellery brand Dylan Oaks has the perfect solution to gifting this Valentine’s Day with the customisable ‘Amore’ collection.

The collection is designed to combine age-old sentimentality with modern simplicity and includes the popular Letter Bar necklaces, heart-shaped earrings, and rings in silver or gold.

The range includes pieces for men too with cufflinks and tie pins that are perfect for a formal or smart casual look.

Personalise your pieces with a name, initial, secret message or important date — they make the perfect gift for any loved one whether a romantic partner, sister, new mum, best friend or mother — after all love is not just for Valentine’s Day.

Pieces can be purchased online or at the Dylan Oaks store in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre Dublin. Prices from €38.

CK Eternity Eau de Parfum Intense for Her, 50ml

Dial up the romance with the new Eternity fragrances by Calvin Klein

There’s just something so classic and nostalgic about Calvin Klein Eternity.

The brand has just launched the latest addition to the Eternity portfolio of scents with Eternity Eau de Parfum Intense for Her and Eternity Parfum for Him.

The new scents pay homage to the original Eternity fragrances but are more intense and sensual.

The latest campaign, shot by Australian photographer Lachlan Bailey, features original supermodel Christy Turlington (who stared in earlier campaigns for the brand) alongside her husband Edward Burns.

The fragrance for women is a feminine spicy floral featuring Turkish rose, Sichuan pepper, and jasmine. CK Eternity Eau de Parfum Intense For Her 50ml €83.