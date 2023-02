Join a pop music choir for adults in Cork City

Voiceworks Studio is a contemporary singing school in Cork which offers classes in everything from singing to recording, song writing, to music for individuals and groups of all ages.

The Voiceworks Studio Indie Choir is an adult pop choir which sings songs from Abba to Fleetwood Mac.

Members don’t have to be able to read sheet music and don’t have to audition — two prerequisites for joining many other choirs.

Light-hearted and fun, the choir attracts all sorts of singers, many of whom haven’t sung since childhood.

Find out more by emailing info@voiceworksstudio.ietarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> or at voiceworksstudio.ie.

Fiid's handy veggie pots - just add water!

Irish veggie pots are a tasty instant snack

Sometimes life gets very busy and it can be a challenge to think of a quick meal option that is healthy too.

We find the carbon-neutral range by Irish company Fiid to be a great option for a quick fix meal.

The brand has now expanded the range with the addition of an instant noodle-inspired veggie pot — just like an instant noodle, you just add boiling water to the blend of veggies, quinoa, and spices for a healthy snack that makes for an easy lunch, supper or snack.

The new pots start at €2.89 and are available from a range of shops including Tesco and SuperValu as well as at eatfiid.com.

Midweek romantic breaks at Farnham Resort Estate and Spa

Romance and relaxation at Farnham Estate

The picturesque setting of Farnham Estate Spa and Golf Resort provides the perfect backdrop for a romantic getaway this month with beautiful grounds, unlimited use of the infinity pool as well as terrific food too.

After prosecco and chocolate-dipped strawberries in your room on arrival, why not blow the cobwebs away with a walk in the woods?

Relax in the spa’s outdoor infinity pool or unwind in the Water Mint Thermal Suit, gym and relaxation rooms.

Follow up with a delicious dinner at Maxwells Grill Room and a glass of wine in the Cellar Bar.

This ‘Love Actually’ one night bed and breakfast package at Farnham Estate is available midweek from €150 per person sharing in February.

NCBI stores have the WOW! Factor at UK awards

While some of us (this author included) have been fans of charity shops for decades, the climate and cost-of-living crises on the one hand and the rise of individual style on the other has made browsing our local charity shops a much cooler proposition.

Shopping at NCBI retail stores is always a pleasure with well-organised and beautifully displayed items being the rule rather than the exception.

Acknowledging this, the charity has just scooped two accolades at the Charity Retail Association Awards in the UK beating stiff competition from several other leading charities.

NCBI’s Capel Street store in Dublin was awarded The WOW! Factor Award for Best Shop Interior, while NCBI in Bray, Co Wicklow won The WOW! Factor Award for Best Shop Window.

Who says being green can’t be glamorous?

To find your local NCBI store, see ncbi.ie

One of the new Izzy Wheels x Disney wheel-cover designs, for the US entertainment titan's centenary

Disney100 x Izzy Wheels

Fans of Disney will know that there are lots of celebrations and collaborations in motion as Disney enters its 100th year.

Global brands are lining up to create a wide array of product collaborations — however one that’s very close to our hearts is the newest collaboration between the entertainment icon and Irish brand Izzy Wheels.

This special collection of colourful wheel covers features many of Disney’s most beloved characters including those from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel.

Superfans of all ages will love the range with 10% of the proceeds being donated to The Make-A-Wish Foundation.

A mix of cushions by Navan's Scatter Box

Beautiful home accessories designed in Ireland

You may not necessarily know the brand name but it’s likely you know the products.

Founded in the 1950s and specialising in foam, Scatter Box in Navan, Co Meath has since become one of Ireland’s fastest-growing home furnishing businesses.

Chances are you’ll have spotted Scatter Box products in interiors stores nationwide.

The brand’s ‘Made with Love in Ireland’ cushion range is handmade to last by a team of local sewers.

The Kya cushions are made from recycled fabric with a soft velvet feel.

They feature a fresh floral design, a double-sided print and a luxurious feather filler.

From €55, stockists nationwide include Harvey Norman, EZ Living Furniture, Michael Murphy Home Furnishing and Arnotts.