Weekend Loves: Practical activewear, seductive scents and artisan tortilla chips

Since its launch two years ago, the Goodmove range by Marks & Spencer has proven popular with customers for its practicality and comfort. The range includes options for adults and children with prices starting at €16. This season for women there’s a focus on warmth, waterproof features, ease of movement and stretch across everything from leggings to parkas, fleeces to trainers. For men there’s a focus on sustainability and wearability across a range of activities from working out at the gym to swimming and cycling. Kids have been catered for too with a broad range of active and sportswear that’s designed to move with your kid whether they are attending sporting activities or simply playing outside with friends.
