Alternative options for this year’s brides

Carolyn O’Sullivan designs and makes unconventional bridalwear for those who don’t want the typical white wedding. Keen for her customers to opt for a bridal look that can be worn again, she creates pieces that are alternatives to the traditional white wedding gown. Her collection includes short dresses and trouser suits in a myriad of different fabrics including metallics and floral patterns.

Specialising in beautiful fabrics and tailoring, you’ll find O’Sullivan’s brand, Not Another White Dress, at the Bride of the Year Show in Dublin’s RDS on January 28 and 29 as well as at www.notanotherwhitedress.ie

Financial advice from the Money Mentor

Get hold of your finances with Santis O’Garro

Television presenter and writer Santis O’Garro always has great budgeting tips and now she has turned her practical advice into her first book - The Money Mentor: How to Manage Debt, Reach Your Goals & Achieve Financial Wellness. Offering foolproof advice that has worked for her, the book reveals attainable tips to help readers change their money mindsets, face bad financial habits head-on and eliminate debt. Learn how to cope with your weekly shop, monthly bills, back-to-school pressures, annual costs and more.

Harper Collins Ireland. UK £14.99. In all good bookshops from January 19.

Vivienne Westwood x Specsavers

The Vivienne Westwood x Specsavers eyewear collection takes inspiration from key design notes from the late designer’s fashion house

Fashion and design lovers the world over were heartbroken to hear of the recent death of Vivienne Westwood, aged 81, a truly unique designer, a maverick and a rebel. Those wishing to own a Westwood piece at an affordable price tag will enjoy the Vivienne Westwood x Specsavers eyewear collection which takes inspiration from key design notes from the late designer’s fashion house. Featuring signature prints and graphics such as the designer’s trademark tartan, graffiti prints and the VW orb, the frames are perfect as both reading glasses and sunglasses. In keeping with Westwood’s environmental stance, the frames are partially made from Eastman Acetate Renew - a combination of recycled single-use plastic and bio-based materials, the cleaning cloth is made from recycled polyester and the case is made of recycled felt.

Available at Specsavers stores nationwide. www.specsavers.ie

Crafty tours for food lovers in Galway

Galway Food Tours

If you’re taking a trip to Galway this year then check out the award-winning Galway Food Tours - a terrific guide to the city’s food scene. On February 12, Galway Food Tours will take visitors on a foodie journey that will also take in some of the city’s fashion and craft spots. Start the morning in Plámás cafe with coffee and a sweet treat from Kai before visiting O’Máille ‘The Original House of Style’ where you’ll find some very on-trend Aran jumpers. Next stop is Ard Bia, one of Galway’s most well known restaurants, followed by a weaving workshop with Sarah Jenkins (and a tipple of course) in the Galway City Distillery. €85 per person.

Contact Sheena on 086 733 2885 or email galwayfoodtours@gmail.com.

Journaling for kids with The Head Plan

The Head Plan has just launched The Kids Journal

Journaling has become a popular activity for many adults who are drawn to the meditative nature of putting pen to paper each day as they jot down thoughts and emotions, plans, dreams and reflections. In this digital age, journaling can be a positive addition to the daily routine - giving children of all ages the chance to write down their thoughts without judgement or rules.

Two years in development, founder of The Head Plan, Denise Kenny Byrne, has just launched The Kids Journal. Designed to instil self belief, help manage anxious thoughts and develop self confidence, this could be a great new habit for children aged 6 to 12 to develop in 2023. Available at Dundrum Town Centre, Mahon Point Cork, Arnotts and Brown Thomas stores. €22.

Health-boosting vitamins from down under

Detox + Debloat

Getting to grips with the myriad of supplements on the market can be mind-boggling to say the least. Here to simplify the situation is one of Australia’s leading wellness and lifestyle brands - JSHealth Vitamins - just launched on the EU market. Founded in 2018 by Jessica Sepel, a clinical nutritionist, health author and wellness expert, JSHealth Vitamins are science-based and designed to address common concerns making it easier to figure out which supplement is best for you. Addressing common concerns such as acne, bloating, sleep issues, immunity, hormone balance, digestion or stress and anxiety, the brand’s best-selling supplements include Hair + Energy, Metabolism + Sugar Support, Detox + Debloat, Skin + Digestion and PM Sleep + Calm.

Shop at uk.jshealthvitamins.com