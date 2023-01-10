Skin Nerd: The beauty and wellness trends you need to swot up on in 2023

Something that I love about the dawn of a new season is the chance to learn about and embrace new trends. The start of a whole new year is an even more exciting place to be, with 12 months of opportunity stretching out over the beauty and wellness sphere.

From a professional viewpoint, The Skin Nerd has recently expanded across further categories to include makeup, hair, body care, tan and wellbeing, which gives me even more of an excuse to take an observational view of what is likely to be in demand when it comes to feeling good on the inside and out. Like skincare, beauty and wellness are so much more than just skin-deep and this year’s most exciting trends incorporate science, technology, mental health and fitness in the most all-encompassing way yet. Here are a few trends that have been forecasted for 2023...

Hand care rituals

If one part of our body suffered during the pandemic, it was our hands. Whilst hugely necessary, increased handwashing has taken its toll on the mitts of many, leading to broken or chapped skin, thinner skin and increased signs of ageing. Looking after the skin on our hands is likely to become a priority as we consider both the impact of our increased focus on hygiene and the neglect that our hardworking hands tend to undergo. Expect a rise in manicures, hand exfoliating launches and more emphasis on the importance of SPF on the hands (which you know is a daily essential anyway).

Mend and Defeat

As we continue to look for ways to build and boost our skin barrier, often under-the-radar ceramides are likely to have their time in the spotlight. Intensively moisturising, ceramides bring comfort and care for the skin meaning that they are often looked to in winter, but I recommend year-round usage for anyone with dehydrated, sensitive, dry or ageing skin. Ceramide NP is a lipidic ingredient, which means that it reinforces the skin’s barrier to allow it to recover from TEWL (Trans Epidermal Water Loss) more quickly. Skingredients Skin Good Fats (€42, skingredients.com) contains ceramide NP - one of the smaller lipid molecules - which can penetrate further into the skin to improve the functionality of the skin’s barrier. Ultimately, this means that your skin can retain hydration more effectively and will have more resilience against irritants.

Sunset hues

Get ready to warm up as copper becomes the most desirable hair colour this year. Already displayed by Zendaya and Kendall Jenner, Google searches for copper hair have seen a huge rise as many look to the sunset hue to add warmth to their locks. Along with the burnt orange shades we have seen during the latter half of 2022, bronze and brighter tones are predicted to become popular in 2023. Not sure it is for you? Consult your colourist for bespoke advice as there are multiple tone options that will allow you to work with your skin tone.

Watch this berry

A powerful antioxidant, chebula is an anti-inflammatory ingredient whose popularity has risen by nearly 1,000% in the past 12 months according to a report by Beauty Pie.* Chebula is an ayurvedic and derives from the Terminalia chebula tree, which is native to Asia. This tree produces fruits which are then used within topical skincare and wellness supplements. Used consistently, chebula has been shown to deliver multiple skincare benefits including evening skin tone, minimising the appearance of fine lines and adding brightness. What makes chebula one to watch? The sheer antioxidant capacity of chebula provides it with elite anti-ageing power. Research has revealed that chebula extract is stronger than many of the hero antioxidants we currently tend to regard as the best for our skin, including vitamin C (ascorbic acid). This was noted in a 2016 study that stated that the antioxidant activity of the extract is significantly higher than the standard ascorbic acid, with its activity being concentration dependent.** Look for the ingredient within a serum for maximum potency.

Micro makeover

The Pinterest Predicts report by Pinterest has highlighted the ‘Micro Makeover’ as a trend to watch over the next few months. Describing the concept as ‘beauty going small,’ Pintrest suggests that consumers (in particular millennials and Gen Z) will desire more back-to-basic looks including short French manicures, micro fringes, bob hairstyles and natural nails over maximalism staples like ultra-lengthy locks and acrylic talons. The brand's global search data from September 2020-2022 revealed that searches for ‘micro-French nails’ increased by 235%, whilst searches for ‘short stiletto nails’ has risen by 80%.***

Immersive spas

According to SpaSeeker.com, immersive spas are seeing the biggest increase in spa term searches, rising by a mighty 566% compared to last year. With over 1.6 billion views on TikTok, immersive spas incorporate technology to allow visitors to feel as if they are surrounded by nature – sounds relaxing hey! This can include atmospheric concepts like bathing in a storm to chilling out in a pool next to a serene waterfall. Although this is currently a new concept, demand and popularity for this novel method of escape and relaxation is likely to increase as technology develops.

Gothic glam

Graphic liner, smudgy lids, crimson lips – you can thank Wednesday Addams for this one. With the term ‘Wednesday Addams Makeup,’ gathering 41 million views (and counting) on TikTok, lead actress’ Jenna Ortega’s grungy goth look has been as celebrated as the Netflix series itself. If you want to try the look, line your eyes with MAC Eyeshadow in Glitch in the Matrix , which is said to be the exact product used to frame Jenna’s beautiful eyes on set.

Spa showers

According to Pinterest, 2023 will see us elevating the humble shower routine. Pinterest reported +460% rise in searches for ‘Shower Routine Aesthetics’, whilst ‘Amazing Shower Walk-In's’ gained +395% searches and shower bomb searches increased by 90%. As we seek to save more water, spa-like showers are predicted to replace lengthy baths, which could save us time, money and that crinkly post-soak skin!***

Hair hotspot: The scalp

Healthy hair starts at the scalp and with more of us recognising this, the trend for giving your scalp some TLC is likely to continue to gain traction into the next year. Moving beyond scalp shampoos and conditioning treatments, other inclusions to your new and improved scalp routine are tipped to include gua shas and rollers (usually reserved for the face) and scalp peels, which incorporate skin respectful exfoliating acids to remove dead skin cells and product build-up.

Nerdie Knowledge

How long until I see results from my skincare?

Started a new product and eagerly anticipating the results? We know you are excited, but it is important to be patient for now and give your new product time to work before expecting to see any changes. The average skin cycle (the process in which new skin cells are made and dead skin cells are shed from the skin) is 28 days, although this can vary depending on skin health, ageing and other factors, which means it could range from 25-34 days.

As a general guideline, usually hydration is visible instantly, but true long-lasting results take 28 days plus. This doesn’t mean that your skin will be totally transformed within this time, but it is more likely that you will see a measurable difference at this point from your progress on day one. When it comes to supplements, things can take a little longer.

Some skincare supplements say to allow 16 weeks or longer before expecting results because they rely on the maintained amount of a certain nutrient being in your system. Always follow trial expectations and speak to your skin care specialist or GP (for supplement advice) if you have any concerns.