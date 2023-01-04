Bargain Hunter: Veganuary friendly beauty, DFS' winter sale and an Airfryer is back in Lidl

An airfryer, a slowcooker and a steam mop

Lidl must be monitoring the increasingly unhinged messages I've been sending my partner about how desperately we need an airfryer, because they've got one back in stores again this Thursday, January 5. The 1300W Air Fryer from Salter is no Ninja, but it is significantly cheaper at just €59.99 (RRP €129.99). Also in stores Thursday is a 3.5L Slow Cooker priced at €34.99 (RRP €44.99).

On Monday, it's out with the old and in with the new for your cleaning supplies with a steam mop from Vileda for just €59.99 (RRP €134.99), and a cordless window vacuum cleaner for €19.99. See Lidl.ie.

Veganuary friendly skincare and haircare

02 Papaya Fruit Hydrating Cleansing Balm from Oxmantown Skincare

If you're taking part in Veganuary, you might be aware that it's not just your diet that will need an overhaul, but your bathroom sink. If you're looking to pick up some vegan-friendly products, take a look at Faerly's Winter Sale. We love the sound of the 02 Papaya Fruit Hydrating Cleansing Balm from Oxmantown Skincare, handmade by Amy Cahill in her Dublin studio. Originally €24, it's reduced to €19.20 in the sale for a 60ml pot.

Other products from the range including exfoliating and detoxifying masks, facial creams and oils are also on sale. For shower essentials, look to Janni Bars, who make vegan-friendly solid shampoo and conditioner bars. A number of the products, handmade by Janni Sjostrand in Kildare, are also in the winter sale. See faerly.ie.

Shake for less

Filthy Rich shakes

Another vegan-friendly bargain here - Filthy Rich, the protein and vitamin shakes loaded with plant protein and available in both cacao and vanilla flavours are currently on promotion across all Supervalu and Centra stores at a €2.50 price point (usually €2.99) until Jan 21.

If you're someone who's taken out a new gym membership to help achieve those new year goals, or just want to pack some more nutrition into your day, these are your friend, with each shake containing 20g of vegan pea protein, 100% of your recommended daily allowance of vitamin C, and 30% of your recommended daily magnesium and calcium. There's also vitamin D2 and Vitamin B12 in there, two you might be keeping an eye on if you've recently gone plant-based. See getfilthyrich.com.

DFS' Winter sale

DFS Epoque Double 2 drawer bedframe in velvet

DFS' winter sale is now on, with some great better than half price offers on sofa's and bedframes. We love the Epoque Double 2 drawer bedframe in velvet, available in a choice of seven colours and multiple storage options. Currently priced at €845, will go up to €1,689 on January 18. See dfs.ie.

Tan for less than €7

He-Shi Rapid 1 Hour Mousse

If you squeezed out the last of your tan over the Christmas/New Year's festivities, look to He-Shi's clearance sale. A number of their bestsellers including the Rapid 1 Hour Mousse, HD Wonder Glow (an instant tan) and Day to Day Gradual tan are slashed to just €6.25 in the sale, down from €33.75, €23.13 and €20.63, respectively. Sale ends January 8. See he-shi.eu.