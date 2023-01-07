Weekend Loves: A retreat with Kathryn Thomas, sustainable clothing trial and healthy desserts 

Beautiful calendar for sea swimmers

Sea Studio has done it again with another beautiful calendar that is perfect for wild swimmers and sea lovers alike.

The calendar features photographs taken by Co. Wicklow seascape photographer Niall Meehan on his daily swims in the seas around Ireland.

Based in Greystones, Meehan takes his camera into the water each day creating unique photographs seen from the perspective of the swimmer.

The result is a wonderfully immersive viewpoint that allows viewers to see the seascape with both natural and manmade forms from a different perspective. It also invites the viewer to jump right in. €25 plus p&p.

Carousel spins out preloved clothing trial

Irish fashion brand Carousel has introduced a new recycling scheme to enable their customers to bring back their pre-loved Carousel and Circus garments in return for store credit.

The brand, which has quietly developed strong eco credentials over the past couple of years, is introducing the trial scheme to allow customers to bring back clothes they’re finished with in exchange for credit and to allow customers to buy preloved clothing in great condition at a significantly reduced price to newer styles.

Alongside the new season styles coming in, there is now a preloved section on the brand’s website.

Find out more at ilovecarousel.com.

Pure Results with Kathryn Thomas comes to The K Club

Kickstart 2023 with Kathryn Thomas’ Pure Results at the K Club this January 28 and 29.

The two day, one night, retreat includes fitness and yoga, a coaching workshop, delicious healthy meals and time spent exploring the K Club’s 550 acres of mature parkland.

There’ll be plenty of time too to enjoy a swim in the indoor pool or a dip in the outdoor hot tub. If you’re in need of some extra TLC, massages and spa treatments can also be booked directly through the hotel.

A half twin room costs €475 per person sharing for two days, while a single room costs €545 per person.

Sweet but good - healthy recipes for dessert lovers

Brian Levy’s book ‘Good & Sweet’ is a great place to start if you’re trying to take a healthier approach to your sweet tooth cravings in 2023.

The acclaimed pastry chef has come up with 100 delicious recipes that ingeniously utilise the natural sugars in fruit - fresh, juiced and dried - as well as grains, nuts, dairy and fermented products instead of refined sugars.

Highlights include rosemary-lemon shortbread, perfect currant scones and even sticky toffee pudding. Penguin Random House. €47.59.

Beat the January blues with Sunway

If the cold and darkness is getting you down, then check out Sunway where you’ll find a myriad of winter sun options to help get some heat in your bones.

Whether you want to flop down on a sunbed or flip flop your way around bustling markets and cultural spots they have something for you.

Choose from Malta or Morocco, Lanzarote or Tenerife - the choice is yours with seven night packages starting from an amazing €299.

Book now on Sunway.ie or by calling (01) 231 1800.

No more skipping meals with Whole Supp

Irish-born brand Whole Supp creates a nutrition-led shake that is nutrient-dense and high in plant proteins. It can be taken as a shake or added to smoothies or pancakes to ensure you’re getting all the nutrients you need for healthy living.

The brand uses responsibly sourced ingredients as well as compostable pouches and recyclable boxes. Especially good for people with busy lifestyles who find themselves skipping meals - two scoops provides the nutrition of a wholesome meal. Each bag (15 servings) costs €34.99.