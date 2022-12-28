Last week I lost my phone. I was embarrassingly in a panic. To think that this device that wasn’t even a thing for 30 years of my life inflicted this emotion is scary. Simply put: I’m never off it. I had to delete Twitter and Facebook last year, but I’ve held onto Instagram. Still, the time I spend on it is staggering. I’ve tried digital detoxes, and every fad going to wean me off the digital dopamine hits I’ve gotten so obliviously used to doing. Nothing worked. Don’t get me wrong, I love technology, and especially the power of a modern-day cell phone is staggering. But I only get one life, and I don’t want to regret on my deathbed that I spent more time looking at reels than dancing to one. So last week, I took the plunge and dumbed down my phone.