Last week I lost my phone. I was embarrassingly in a panic. To think that this device that wasn’t even a thing for 30 years of my life inflicted this emotion is scary. Simply put: I’m never off it. I had to delete Twitter and Facebook last year, but I’ve held onto Instagram. Still, the time I spend on it is staggering. I’ve tried digital detoxes, and every fad going to wean me off the digital dopamine hits I’ve gotten so obliviously used to doing. Nothing worked. Don’t get me wrong, I love technology, and especially the power of a modern-day cell phone is staggering. But I only get one life, and I don’t want to regret on my deathbed that I spent more time looking at reels than dancing to one. So last week, I took the plunge and dumbed down my phone.

You can “dumb down” your phone two ways. You can manually delete all apps apart from the essentials like phone and text. Some people go as far as to remove their email too. This was the first option I took. There is, however, a major red flag here. Although the quickest and cheapest option, it only took me two days to re-download Instagram. Then I forgot all the apps that are quite literally essential. Parking apps, banking apps, music, shared diaries, sat nav, and the remote control for the telly. How was I duped into this? I cannot function without the damn thing. The second option is to go full metal Youtube on it. Youtube is full of videos on how to go into a deep dive on how to gut out the smarts from your smartphone. From turning off notifications and disabling your browser to blockers. But as always, you can recover your favourite apps and functions anytime. I am weak-willed and have the mental strength of a moth around a flame. I knew I would revert back and possibly, like I squirrel in winter, forget how and where I did the deleting. Ironically I watched all these videos on my phone.