Weekend Loves: New Year’s Eve fashion, 2023 calendars and a yoga retreat at Lough Eske Castle 

Turner at the National Gallery of Ireland

On view from tomorrow at the National Gallery of Ireland is Turner: The Henry Vaughan Bequest — a popular annual display of light-filled Turner watercolours bequeathed by English collector Henry Vaughan in 1900. This year’s selection includes the 31 Vaughan Bequest works and five additional Turner watercolours alongside eight of the artist’s much-loved Liber Studiorum prints. Also on view in the gallery is the major temporary exhibition Turner: The Sun is God featuring 89 artworks which are on loan from the Tate collection in London. January’s learning programme will also focus on Turner with several events — some of which are free and some of which have a nominal charge.

Booking in advance is required - call 01 661 5133 or go to nationalgallery.ie.

Get your year off to a healthy start at Lough Eske Castle

The five-star Lough Eske Castle is located just outside Donegal town on 43 acres of forest woodland on the shore of Lough Eske. The hotel is running a yoga retreat with Tara O’Rourke in January which promises to be the ideal way to reset for 2023. The yoga schedule includes two Vinyāsa flow sessions, two restorative yoga sessions, opening and closing ceremonies and an optional guided nature walk on the hotel estate. Also included are the two nights’ accommodation, with full Irish breakfast each morning, and an evening meal in the award-winning Cedars restaurant each night as well as access to the leisure facilities from January 20-22. From €315 per person sharing a deluxe bedroom (based on double occupancy) or from €445 for one person in a deluxe bedroom (based on single occupancy).

New Year’s Eve fashion at Kildare Village

A peacock blue dress by Roisin Linnane. Picture: Evan Doherty

Still haven’t figured out what to wear tonight? The Curated by Design Centre store at Kildare Village bears all the hallmarks of Ashling Kilduff’s decades as an expert fashion buyer with a penchant for Irish design. Pictured here is a peacock blue dress by Roisin Linnane (RRP €365, Kildare Village price €265) along with jewellery by two Irish designers Blaithin Ennis and Christine Goldston and shoes from Carvella by Kurt Geiger. Styling by Roxanne Parker.

Award-winning mixers by Poachers

The Poachers gift box is perfect for your NYE host

If you want to treat yourself or your host tonight then why not look to the colourful gift box by Irish mixed drinks brand Poachers? The stylish presentation box includes Poachers’ range of drinks that are made sustainably in Co Wexford from Irish ingredients. The range is designed to enhance rather than overpower spirits in mixed drinks but they also work as a delightful alcohol-free drinks option. The box includes a classic tonic with Irish thyme, a ginger ale with Irish apple and a ginger beer with Irish chilli.

€22. Available from Brown Thomas and www.poachersdrinks.com

Upgrade your card collection with The Papermint Store

A diary from The Papermint Store

It’s always handy to have a stash of greetings cards at home for whatever occasion may arise as well as a fresh diary to get your planning underway this January. A great place to start is the Irish-owned Papermint Store which stocks diaries such as this A6 one from Busy B (€13.99) and a range of cards for every birthday, occasion or sentiment you could possibly want to express.

Irish Design Shop collaborates with Hang Tough for 2023 calendar

Emma O’Hara is one of the artists featured in the Irish Design Shop 2023 calendar

The pair behind Irish Design Shop, Clare Grennan and Laura Caffrey produce a gorgeous calendar each year in partnership with artists and creatives around Ireland. This year is no exception with the Páipéar 2023 calendar designed in collaboration with Hang Tough Gallery Contemporary — featuring the work of 12 prestigious artists based in Ireland who took part in the ‘Páipéar’ exhibition in Dublin earlier this year. Artists include Lauren O’Hara, Alan Clarke, David Lunney, Aoife Scott and Colm Mac Athlaoich as well as Emma O’Hara whose work is pictured here. The 12 images are perforated so that they can be framed and enjoyed long after the year has passed.