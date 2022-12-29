Simone Gannon: Eight of the latest and most impressive skincare launches this month

1. VENN Collagen Intensive Phyto Retinol Masks

A supercharged hydrogel sheet mask powered with 0.5% Bakuchiol, a plant-based version of retinol, this incredible mask from VENN is your skin’s new best friend. Niacinamide and Tranexamic Acid work alongside Bakuchiol and a host of other ingredients to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, promote collagen production, improve skin tone, hydrate and boost skin elasticity and firmness. A powerful addition to any skincare routine.

€54 for a two-treatment box. Available from Harvey Nichols.

2. KOBA Bottoms Up Foot Cream

How often do we think about (or care for) the skin on our feet? For most of us, I’d guess that the answer is not that often. French skincare brand KOBA aims to change this with their new, much-hyped Bottoms Up Foot Cream — one of three products in a collection that focuses on ‘the edges’ of our body, feet, hands, and lips. Enriched with safou oil, olive and shea butter, it nourishes, repairs and moisturises dry/tough skin.

3. Clinique Take The Day Off Charcoal Cleansing Balm

As a longtime lover of Clinique’s excellent Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm, I let out a little screech when I came across this new iteration. Containing detoxifying Japanese charcoal, this balm-to-oil formula gently and efficiently removes makeup and cleanses the skin like its predecessor, with the bonus of detoxifying skin, unclogging pores and balancing oil production. It’s suitable for all skin types and can be used morning and evening.

€35 from Brown Thomas.

4. Emma Hardie Moringa Luxury Body Butter

Skincare pioneer Emma Hardie has finally made a foray into body care, and I am here for it, as the young ones say. Containing some of my favourite skin-repairing and hydrating ingredients, including Squalane, Moringa Seed, Hyaluronic Acid and Shea Butter, this stunning body butter is the nourishment and comfort your skin needs all year round, but especially in the winter months. As I’ve come to expect from Emma Hardie, the texture is nothing short of absolute luxury. A stunningly beautiful launch that you’ll fall head over heels for (as I did. Can you tell I like this product?!)

€52 from Marks & Spencer.

5. Emma Lewisham Supernatural Face Crème

On my radar for the last few months, Emma Lewisham is a science-led skincare brand that marries luxury and sustainability, using 100% natural ingredients. The line includes everything from Face Oil and a Sleeping Mask to an Illuminating Exfoliant (all are refillable), but Supernatural Face Crème is a standout. This is luxurious, effective, and memorable, a velvety cream that moisturises, plumps, and intensely hydrates the skin hours after application.

6. Formulae Prescott Tri-Balm

If multi-tasking skincare is your thing, look no further than Tri-Balm from Formulae Prescott. A member of my skincare collection since early last year, this wonder product cleanses, exfoliates, and moisturises all at once and is ideal for travel (or if you’re stuck for space in your bathroom cabinet). It’s gentle, quick and easy to use and leaves the skin feeling calm and comfortable. A multi-purpose maestro if there ever was one.

€37 for 20g from francesprescott.com

7. Avène Tolerance Hydra-10 Hydrating Cream

Undisputed leaders in caring for sensitive skin, Avène, are out to impress again with the launch of Tolerance Hydra-10 Hydrating Cream. Created specifically for dry, very dry and dehydrated skin, this is a microbiome-friendly, fragrance and preservative-free formula that comforts, nourishes and continuously hydrates. Rich in Hyaluronic Acid and Avène Thermal Spring Water, it’s lightweight, not greasy and feels a little bit like a hug for your skin. The formula is so gentle that it can be used on even the most delicate skin, including babies.

€24 from Boots.

8. Hibernicis Body Serum

A new Irish skincare brand created by Catherine Logue in the wilds of Connemara, Hibernicis (the Latin phrase for ‘from Ireland’) is a collection of naturally derived products designed to support and care for the face and body while promoting a feeling of wellbeing. Hibernicis (pronounced HI-BER-NI-KIS) Body Serum is one such product – a blend of five seaweed extracts and calming essential oils that work together to hydrate and soothe.