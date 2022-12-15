Reusable eye masks, everyday SPF, a top brow serum: Our beauty editor's best buys of 2022

1. Shiseido Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation

The number one spot on this list has to go to my most used foundation this year, Shiseido Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation. A full coverage dream, this enhances your skin like nothing else I’ve tried. A deliciously buttery formula, it makes blemishes a thing of the past, evens skin tone, and leaves the most beautiful luminous finish. Your skin, but more glowy, smoother, more radiant. Lasting power is awe-inspiring and applies beautifully, regardless of your tool of choice. Available in 30 shades.

€51 from Boots.

2. Biossance Squalane and Antioxidant Cleansing Oil

Biossance Squalane and Antioxidant Cleansing Oil

A cleanser that I was first introduced to at the beginning of the year and have bought twice more since. The most divine texture, gentle, hydrating, a dab hand at removing makeup and sunscreen, and an absolute joy to use. An ideal option for all skin types but especially sensitive ones. Once you try it, you won’t want to use anything else. This is five-star cleansing, and no one can tell me any different.

€25 for 200ml, Space NK.

3. Rare Beauty Pinch Me Blush in the shade Hope

Rare Beauty Pinch Me Blush in the shade Hope

There are quite a few standouts in Selena Gomez’s beauty line, Rare Beauty, but the blush collection is my absolute favourite. Hope is the most universal of all the shades I’ve tried. A cool toned pink shade that instantly lifts the complexion, melts into the skin, blends like a dream, and is quick and easy to use thanks to its soft doe-foot applicator.

€22 from Space NK.

4. UP Cosmetics Perfect Nude Lipstick

UP Cosmetics Perfect Nude Lipstick

A brand I’ve covered many times for the Irish Examiner, Up Cosmetics is Irish-owned and grown, created by two beauty industry stalwarts, Una Tynan and Pippa O’Connor. The brand’s lipstick offering impressed me from the get-go due to its intensely pigmented, smooth and creamy formula. Amidst the do-it-all shade range is a nude lipstick, appropriately named Perfect Nude – as it is, indeed, perfect. Just the right amount of pink, just the right amount of neutral brown, and the furthest thing from dull. This a nude that instantly lifts the complexion, whether you wear it as a stain or a statement.

€20 from upcosmetics.com.

5. Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Overnight Rehydrating Masque

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Overnight Rehydrating Masque

A thick, hydrating overnight mask that instantly cools and calms the skin thanks to its 10.5% squalane formula and continues to hydrate, replenish and repair the skin barrier while you sleep. It melts into the skin, transforming from a balm to a nourishing oil, and can be used on all skin types, whenever you need it. A barrier-repairing standout this year.

€38.50 from Boots.

6. Dieux Skin Forever Eye Masks

Dieux Skin Forever Eye Masks

A rather genius invention, these reusable medical-grade silicone eye masks from Dieux Skin offer a sustainable (and more affordable) approach to under-eye care – and I’m utterly obsessed with them. Pair with your regular eye cream, serum or moisturiser for a concentrated hit of hydration whenever you need it. Use for 10-20 minutes at a time, gently wash with warm water and store in the tin they come with for the next subsequent use. Buy them once, and then say goodbye to single-use eye masks forever.

€24 from Cult Beauty.

7. INGLOT x Rosie Connolly Lip Enhancing Lipliner

INGLOT x Rosie Connolly Lip Enhancing Lipliner

There are many beautiful products in Rosie Connolly’s collection with INGLOT, but there’s one I have repurchased twice since launch – Lip Enhancing Lipliner in the shade Disclosure. The perfect pinky nude that flatters all skin tones can be worn alone or with any of your favourite nude or pink-toned lipsticks. It’s pigmented, creamy, and an absolute bargain, too.

Available in the original shade and two additional shades. €10 each from inglot.ie.

8. Dr Jart Ceramidin Facial Mask

Dr Jart Ceramidin Facial Mask

Containing a peptide complex and five skin-quenching, soothing, deeply repairing ceramides, this ultra-healing mask is truly SOS therapy for dry, dehydrated, irritated or sensitive skin. Part of the more comprehensive Ceramidin range focuses on hydrating and calming your skin and repairing your moisture barrier in record time. A skincare collection must-have (forever).

€9 per sheet mask or €22 for a pack of five. Available from Amazon.

9. COSRX BHA Blackhead Power Liquid

COSRX BHA Blackhead Power Liquid

Without a doubt the best product I have used this year for banishing blackheads and treating general congestion. Korean skincare brand COSRX has knocked it out of the park with this gentle but potent formula of BHA and niacinamide, working together to smooth skin and clear out pores without irritation. The emphasis is on the word potent here; however, it’s important to note that this product requires slow and steady use to combat irritation and see results. Once or twice a week at night to start.

€34 for 100ml from Boots.

10. Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturiser

Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturiser

A product I’ve written about several times in The Irish Examiner this year, it’s no surprise that Saie’s Tinted Moisturiser has made my best-of-beauty list for 2022. Hands down the best tinted moisturiser I’ve come across in the last 12 months; no other formulation has held a candle. It’s hydrating, smoothing, brightening, and good for your skin as it has a host of great skincare ingredients and long-wearing, your-skin-but-better formula. An essential product in the collection of every make-up lover.

Available in 13 shades. €31 from Cult Beauty.

11. Dior Rouge Dior Forever Lipstick

Dior Rouge Dior Forever Lipstick in 999

You may (or may not) be surprised to hear that TikTok is responsible for my introduction to this incredible range of lipsticks from Dior Beauty and one of only two lipsticks on my best-of-beauty list this year. Famous for its everything-proof formulation, this is an intensely pigmented, creamy, head-turning, comfortable lipstick that lasts and lasts (and lasts).

Available in 28 shades. €44.50 from Brown Thomas.

12. Pearl Beauty Multi-Purpose Lip and Face Sticks

Pearl Beauty Multi-Purpose Face and Lip Sticks

The brainchild of Belfast-based Canadian Beauty Creator Elanna Percherle, Pearl Beauty Multi-Purpose Lip and Face Sticks are worthy of many best-of-beauty lists this year. Four creamy sticks in versatile, universally flattering shades; use them as blush, lipstick, or eyeshadow. If you’re time or patience starved, a frequent traveller, or love quick and easy high-performance makeup products, these are for you (and for friends! I’m still being thanked by the friends I bought these for over the last year).

Approx €88 for a set of four. Available from pearlbeautycosmetics.com.

13. Medik8 Press & Glow

Medik8 Press & Glow Daily Exfoliating PHA Tonic with Enzyme Activator

An exfoliating toner that delivers seriously smooth, glowing skin without breaking the bank, Medik8 Press & Glow is effective enough to deliver results within just a few uses but gentle enough that it can be used daily. Formulated with Polyhydroxy Acid, one of the gentlest exfoliating acids, this is a particularly great option for sensitive or dehydrated skin.

€32 from Millies.ie.

14. Kevin Murphy Bedroom Hair

Kevin.Murphy Bedroom.Hair

A standout on my best of beauty list every year, Bedroom Hair by Kevin Murphy is simply one of the best texturizing products on the market. Yes, I said it. It adds lift, volume and movement to the hair without weighing it down. Use your fingers to ‘juj’ the roots of your hair and watch it come back to life after a few hours. It smells incredible, too. You’ll always find the full-size tin in my bathroom and the travel size in my handbag. That’s how much I love it.

€27.50 for 250ml from kevinmurphystore.ie.

15. Augustinus Bader Lash and Brow Serum

One of the most expensive products on this list but worth every euro. Augustinus Bader, a world-leading expert in stem cell research, has blown the beauty industry away (yet again) with the launch of the best lash and brow serum ever. Coming from someone who microbladed their brows intensely due to lack of hair growth, believe me when I tell you this serum will sprout hairs in parts of your eyebrows that you thought were long dead. A tiny amount is required for daily application, so this tube will last a long time while delivering jaw-dropping results.

€135 from Brown Thomas.

16. Sculpted by Aimee My Mascara

Dramatically dark, adding significant length and separation and with no smudging or flaking, Sculpted by Aimee’s most-talked-about mascara launch was a shoo-in for this year’s list. My Mascara is genuinely excellent, so excellent in fast that I still can’t believe it’s just €19. If you haven’t tried it yet, let this be a sign.

Available in black and brown.

€19 from sculptedbyaimee.com.

17. Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Liquid Concealer

If I hazard a guess, I would say I’ve tried a large portion of the concealers launched this year. I’m a concealer obsessive and perennially on the hunt for smoothing, brightening, long-lasting formulas that don’t make me look like a crepey mess after just an hour of wear. Some of the concealers I tried were good, and some of them were great, but only one, in my opinion, was truly excellent. Round of applause for Huda Beauty #FauxFilter concealer. A long-wearing, gorgeously creamy, full-coverage formula that stays in place while continuing to look good. Hurrah! Available in 15 shades.

€22 from Cult Beauty.

18. Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumiser Mousse

Let me caveat this by saying I am terrible at applying mousse. I’m not exactly sure what I’m supposed to do, so I whack it on the roots and brush through as best I can. Despite this haphazard approach, I achieve what I can only describe as enormous volume with this product. There’s no incorrect way to use it, it seems. Whack it on, blow-dry, and voila! Massive hair. It does what it says on the tin and doesn’t weigh down the hair or leave behind any crunch or stickiness.

€24.90 for 200ml. Available from millies.ie.

19. Supergoop! Play Everyday SPF50 Lotion

I’m exceptionally tough on sunscreens, and few tick all of my sunscreen-related boxes, but this is one of them. If you like lightweight, non-sticky, hydrating sunscreens that sink into the skin, leave no trace and sit beautifully under makeup (and cost less than €25!), this is for you. Broad-spectrum, water and sweat-resistant, this can be applied anywhere on the face and body (kids and partners love it, too. I know this because the tube in my house keeps ‘disappearing’).

€23 from Cult Beauty.

20. Caudalie Vinoperfect Complexion Correcting Radiance Serum

The most effective serum I have used this year for reducing the appearance of dark spots and pigmentation and generally brightening the skin. I read a review online that said, ‘you’ll see results from one bottle’, and the reviewer was 100% correct. Before I reached the end of the jar, my skin was noticeably brighter, more radiant and with visibly reduced dark spots.

€51 from Boots.