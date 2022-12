1. Kayali Vanilla Royale Sugared Patchouli |64

The eleventh fragrance from Kayali by Huda Beauty, Vanilla Royale Sugared Patchouli | 64, is as potent and impressive as it sounds. A rich, sensual, heady scent, expect top notes of smooth vanilla orchid and golden rum, blended with base notes of musk, sweet sugared patchouli and royal oud, among others. Designed to be worn alone or layered, this is warm, intense and memorable, and will appeal to vanilla lovers in particular.

2. Sarah Chapman Digital Rest Night Cream

We could all do with a digital detox these days, but Sarah Chapman is here to help us uniquely digitally detox our skin, too. Formulated to fortify against light exposure and those too-familiar everyday stressors, including disrupted sleep, stress and anxiety, Digital Rest Night Cream is a luxurious overnight gel cream that aims to undo the damage of the day. Containing a blend of actives, including Vitamin C and Lanablue, an algae that mimics the effects of retinol, this promises to intensely hydrate, strengthen and repair your skin while you sleep.

3. Curl Wow from Color Wow

Calling all curly-haired girls, Color Wow has launched a new professional range just for you. Made with what Color Wow calls ‘Naked Technology’, this line of lightweight products promises to deeply cleanse, condition and detangle curly hair without weighing it down, leaving your mop looking healthy, smooth and frizz-free. Five products make up the range, including SNAG-FREE Pre-Shampoo Detangler, HOOKED 100% Clean Shampoo with Root-Locking Technology and COCO-MOTION Lubricating Conditioner.

Prices start from €28. Available from millies.ie

4. Chantecaille Oil Free Balancing Moisturiser

If you have oily, combination or blemish-prone skin, this new botanical moisturiser from Chantecaille might be just what you’re looking for. Deeply hydrating, mattifying and pore refining, it promises to do many fabulous things for your skin; reduce breakout and sensitivity, calm and soothe, protect your skin barrier, control oil throughout the day and reduce the appearance of visible pores. The texture is thin, milky and exceptionally lightweight, so it’s lovely to use too.

5. Nivea Energy Micellar Water

Nivea is a brand that has always excelled in gentle, affordable micellar water, and they’re out to impress once more with their new Energy Micellar Water. It contains not one but three types of antioxidants; Vitamin C, Niacinamide and Cranberry Extract – all known for boosting, brightening and protecting the skin, among many other benefits. So, this micellar water won’t just cleanse and remove makeup; it will help to brighten and seriously refresh the skin at the same time. Best of all? It’s just €8.99 for 400ml. Impressive.

€8.99 from Boots

6. VENN Resurfacing Mask

I am partial to anything that contains bakuchiol, a plant-based version of retinol, as it’s so effective and gentle – so this new Resurfacing Mask from professional skincare brand VENN is right up my street. Designed for use up to three times a week, this formidable formulation of fruit enzymes, amino acids, polyhydroxy acids and bakuchiol, as mentioned above, will help to slough off dead skin cells, refine, smooth and brighten the skin, and reduce the appearance of enlarged pores without irritation. Yes, please.

€120 from ORA Clinic

7. Shani Darden Lactic Acid Exfoliating Serum

Celebrity Esthetician to the stars and all-around skincare goddess Shani Darden has added to her eponymous skincare line with the launch of her new Lactic Acid Exfoliating Serum. Containing 9% Lactic Acid and a blend of Polyhydroxy Acid (the gentlest of exfoliating acids), this is a powerful serum that will gently refine and brighten dull, dehydrated or congested skin. Use it at night and wake up in the morning with brand new skin (literally, it’s that good).

8. Nars Rising Star Cheek Palette

For stars in your eyes (and on your cheeks) this festive season, look no further than Nars beautiful new Rising Star Palette. Boasting six gorgeous shades suitable for all skin tones, each one made from a blend of pure pigments. This means the colour you see in the palette is exactly what you get on your face (and then some, apply a small amount to start and build as desired). Use individually or mix together to make your perfect shade. The packaging is gorgeous, too.

Available for a limited time. €64 from spacenk.com

Prices are subject to change and may differ across retailers.