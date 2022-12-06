Skin Nerd: A moisture masterclass for dry skin this winter

- opt for a rich, creamy daily cleanser that includes acids such as lactic or glycolic acid and fats. Dry skins can also use washes, but creams may be more comfortable (as it is the ingredients that matter not texture.) Medik8 Lipid Balance Cleansing Oil contains Omega 6 and Safflower Oil to gently but thoroughly remove makeup and pollution without leaving the skin feeling tight.
- over-exfoliate — It can be tempting when your skin is looking dull but over exfoliation can damage the skin barrier, leading to redness, sensitisation and increasing transepidermal water loss (TEWL). To minimise the risk of this, avoid exfoliating more than 2-3 evenings a week and choose exfoliating acids over gritty scrubs as these are more barrier friendly.
- Applying products to damp skin increases permeability of products slightly more than applying them to wet skin. Studies have shown that the skin can become more accessible to hydrophilic molecules (ie. Molecules attracted to water such as hyaluronic acid) when it has had time to absorb water into the stratum corneum.
What are emolients?
Like your cosiest winter coat, emollients provide a barrier between your skin and external elements, helping to reduce incidences of flaking, dryness, and irritation. Moisturising agents, occlusive emollients retain moisture by creating a barrier on the skin’s surface that stops water loss, whilst humectant emollients attract and retain moisture in the skin’s upper layers. You will often find emollients in rich products intended to repair dry skin and can also use emollients to calm the effects of eczema and psoriasis.