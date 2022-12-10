Weekend Loves: A cosy winter break, the scent of Christmas and a thoughtful gift 

A cheeky monkey in aid of Children’s Health Foundation

While many are keeping a close eye on their shopping bills in the run-up to Christmas, one Tesco purchase that really is worth investing in is Monty the Monkey in aid of Children’s Health Foundation. Monty was named by eight-year-old Noah Erlacher-Chigwedere who is a patient at Children’s Health Ireland at Connolly Hospital Dublin. The toy is made from 100% recycled materials and costs €5 — with all proceeds going to Children’s Health Foundation to help support the care of children in hospitals and urgent care centres nationwide.

A robin print from Steven Farrell

Charming Christmas robins

Who could resist the charms of this little guy at Christmas time? The robin has long been associated with Christmas and thought to be a connection to lost loved ones, as well as a symbol of rebirth, new beginnings and happiness. Steven Farrell is an artist and motivational speaker whose favourite subject is animals. His original robin paintings and prints would make for a lovely gift — especially perhaps for those who’ve lost a loved one this year. Original paintings cost €260 framed, while prints from the originals cost €33 unframed and €65 framed.

The Roseville Rooms Restaurant at Faithlegg House Hotel

A cosy and comfortable Winterval break at Faithlegg

Where better than Faithlegg House Hotel to base yourself for a trip to the Winterval festival in Waterford city? Glide around the ice rink, greet Santa in his cabin, jump aboard the Winterval Mini Express Train and catch the Winterval Illuminates. A Winterval Stay at Faithlegg starts from €239 for one night, or from €398 for two, with both options including a four-course dinner in the Roseville Rooms restaurant, a full Irish breakfast, a complimentary coach to Winterval and access to the leisure centre and pool. A cosy and comfortable stay is guaranteed for all the family.

Give the gift of sleep with Jane Darcy

Jane Darcy’s Luxury Sleep Gift Set includes an eye mask, a pillowcase and three scrunchies made from beautiful champagne coloured 100% mulberry silk, as well as a luxurious natural soy wax candle of your choice. Designed to soothe mind and body this gift of sleep would be a gorgeous present for anyone who needs a little bit of TLC this Christmas. €155.

Irish artist Shane Keisuke Berkery’s H&M collaboration

Irish contemporary artist Shane Keisuke Berkery recently teamed up with UK designer and artist Ryan Hawaii to design a 25-piece limited edition Blanks collection for H&M. The Irish-Japanese artist sees his oil painting technique married with the signature patchwork designs of Hawaii to create a menswear collection that plays on notions of masculine ideals. Hero pieces include a tattoo sleeve sweatshirt, a patchwork printed t-shirt and a Samurai-inspired tracksuit featuring pop art patches and graphic florals. The collection is constructed from fibre grown by farmers who are converting to organic farming.

Selected stores and at hm.com now.

The Cosy Winter essential oil

Imbue your home with the scent of Christmas — naturally

Many scented Christmas candles are made with artificial scents and colours that can cause headaches or other symptoms in sensitive people. The naturally scented Cosy Winter blend by The Nature of Things is a wonderful way to imbue your home with the scents of Christmas without the nasties. With notes of orange, cinnamon, clove, cedar and cypress, this natural blend can be used in a diffuser or to create a Christmassy room spray. There are lots of other delightful blends in the range making them the perfect gift at Christmas or at any time of year. Individual oil blends start at €6.50. Gift sets start at €29.50.