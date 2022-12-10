Weekend Loves: A cosy winter break, the scent of Christmas and a thoughtful gift 

Irish contemporary artist Shane Keisuke Berkery recently teamed up with UK designer and artist Ryan Hawaii to design a 25-piece limited edition Blanks collection for H&M. The Irish-Japanese artist sees his oil painting technique married with the signature patchwork designs of Hawaii to create a menswear collection that plays on notions of masculine ideals. Hero pieces include a tattoo sleeve sweatshirt, a patchwork printed t-shirt and a Samurai-inspired tracksuit featuring pop art patches and graphic florals. The collection is constructed from fibre grown by farmers who are converting to organic farming.
- Selected stores and at hm.com now.