Weekend Loves: Creative Christmas cards, Irish knitwear and a football exhibition in Cork

Cork’s free football exhibition remembers iconic Italia 90

To celebrate the kick-off of the 2022 World Cup, the Italian Institute of Culture is bringing a unique exhibition of football stickers celebrating Italia 90 to Cork and Dublin. ‘Chasing The Ball’ is a free exhibition of football stickers celebrating the close ties between Ireland and Italy in the World Cup finals of 1990, 1994, and 2002. Just launched, the exhibition includes 80 albums, 18 drawings representing the goals scored by the Irish teams, and much more. The items in this free exhibition have been loaned by Gianni Bellini — widely considered to be the world’s leading collector of football trading cards and stickers. The exhibition runs at St Peter’s Cork until December 7. It will then move to The Printworks at Dublin Castle on January 5.

The 'Winter' and 'Fir' products by FieldDay

FieldDay celebrates 20 years in business

Founder of FieldDay Alix Mulholland this year celebrates 20 years in business in what has become the very competitive space of home fragrance. Her product range, which is made in Co Down, includes gorgeous candles, vegan soaps, and wax melts as well as accessories such as her new handmade ceramic wax burners made by Emily Dillon in Galway. FieldDay offers lots of lovely product bundles and gift sets perfect for this time of year.

We love their ‘All is Calm All is Bright Wintertime Collection’ which includes this selection of festive candles, a scent sachet and candle accessories, €77.95.

Stockists nationwide and online.

IrelandsEye knitwear

Contemporary and cool Irish knitwear for men from IrelandsEye

Men are notoriously difficult to buy for at Christmas so when, on a recent visit to the IrelandsEye showrooms and manufacturing facility in north Dublin, we spotted the Cas collection we had to share it.

This wearable collection is designed to straddle notions of work and weekend wear with its focus on style as well as comfort. Smart yet cosy, the collection includes sweaters, cardigans, and knitted vests in natural yarns — a soft smooth blend of lambswool and cotton. Our favourite is this relaxed fit cardigan which comes in six different colours and features a natty pinstripe effect on the sleeve, €149.

The FAO Schwarz store in Cork features a huge selection of plush animals, toys, games, remote controlled cars, and all the hottest toy

The Wonder Room and more at Brown Thomas Dublin’s Marvel Room

Brown Thomas is a veritable playground for adults with the most extraordinary range of knick knacks, objet d’art, design books, games, and accessories. However, if Christmas is all about the kids, then the FAO Schwarz store in Brown Thomas Cork is even more fun. The pop-up shop features a huge selection of plush animals, toys, games, remote controlled cars, and all the hottest toys including Vodiac VR Goggles, the Miko 3 Al Robot, and the Sharper Image Hand Tank laser tag starter kit. OK, grownups can play too.

Natasha Sherling is making her way to Cork next Saturday

Jeweller Natasha Sherling comes to Cork

Jeweller Natasha Sherling is making her way to Cork next Saturday where she will host a trunk show of her jewellery collection at Hayfield Manor between 2pm and 5pm. Sherling will be on hand to meet guests at drop-in style sessions where they can enjoy bubbles and sweet treats whilst shopping her beautiful range of luxury jewellery. From luxury gifting and bridesmaids’ gifts to bespoke wedding and engagement rings you’ll find plenty to impress. Private appointments are also available.

The 'Hot Toddy' Christmas card by Bláithín

A blooming brilliant Christmas card

Gillian Prendergast started her business Bláithín when the pandemic interrupted her wedding stationery business. She now designs eco-friendly greeting cards which bring joy a second time round as they can be planted in the ground or in a pot and will grow into wild flowers and grasses. The plantable greeting cards are printed on eco-friendly recycled seed paper using non-toxic edible inks. All the designs and illustrations are hand drawn by Prendergast who loves to incorporate the Irish language into her designs. Her ‘Nollaig Shona a Mhúinteoir’ will show the teacher that you’ve all been keeping up in class, while we also love her ‘You’re my Hot Toddy’ card seen here, €4.