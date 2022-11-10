Purple Reign: 13 ways to rock the royal shade

"Rich, deep and robust, it balances sartorial governance while maintaining an air of mystery"
Some of our fashion editor's threads of distinction

Annmarie O’Connor

Purple’s regal reputation is undisputed. 

Rich, deep and robust, it balances sartorial governance while maintaining an air of mystery. 

Cyber grape, esoteric amethyst, visionary indigo all allude to the enigma. Then Veri Peri hit the headlines. 

The whimsical tones of 2022’s Pantone Colour of the Year suggested optimism and new beginnings while its calm and mindful cousin Digital Lavender looks set to assume the 2023 accolade, according to trend forecasters WGSN. 

Is this the beginning of a semantic energy shift? Will the powers that be decree purple a democracy? We’ll have to wait and see.

In the meantime, we’ve found thirteen purple pieces that’ll bring new meaning to your wardrobe.

GET THE LOOK:

1. A model walks the runway for Stella McCartney’s autumn/winter 22 collection.

2. Purple satin sock boots, Essential Antwerp, €245 

3. Taffeta shirt with bow, Zara, €49.95 

4. Studio knit dress with feather trim, Massimo Dutti, €129 

5. Oversized roll-neck wool jumper, COS, €89 

6. Short knitted dress, Mango, €69.99 

7. Velvet heeled sandals with feathers, Zara, €69.95 

8. Leather gloves, Zara, €49.95 

9. Long straight wool coat, Massimo Dutti, €299 

10. A.P.C. 'Betty' leather shoulder bag, The Outnet, was €364; now €198 

11. Metallic long sleeve top, River Island, €53 

12. Bomber jacket, River Island, €87 

13. Long sleeve dress, Penneys, €25 

STYLE NOTES:

  • GROUNDING RITUAL: Anchor lighter shades of purple like lilac and lavender with earthy shades of brown khaki and butterscotch.
  • MONOCHROME QUEEN: Lift a sober herringbone or tweed coat with a pair of purple regencycore elbow gloves.
  • SILVER BELLES: This season’s silver heels are the perfect one-and-done accessory for a purple party dress.
  • BRIGHT SPARK: Pair deeper shades of purple with mustard, rust or teal for an unexpected colour twist.

