From high-street to high-end and homegrown, ieStyle Live showcased a cross-section of autumn-winter trends, whatever your budget, for an audience of 350 people at Cork City Hall last week.

Finally, dressing up is back, but that doesn’t mean we need to forego comfort. The ideal autumn pieces to invest in are items that will bring a smile; you’ll love and wear on repeat and are comfortable. Unexpected details bring the wow, from oversized bows topped off on sparkly minis to exaggerated puff sleeves on chic jumpsuits. Coats are naturally an autumn-winter staple, and they come in many forms, the classic camel, chic cream, statement animal printed or a check one, complete with the fun detail of faux fur cuffs.