Welcome to the orange carpet: What Cork's finest wore to ieStyle Live

Cork’s fashion-loving citizens flocked to City Hall on Thursday night to the first in-person ieStyle Live event since 2019, hosted by designers Sonya Lennon and Brendan Courtney
Some of our favourite looks from ieStyle Live

Fri, 21 Oct, 2022 - 11:06
Nicole Glennon

Guests of Clarins, Aoife Walsh, former Miss Ireland, and Laura O'Shea. Picture: Larry Cummins
Staff from KPMG. Picture: Larry Cummins
Aspiring fashion designer Kate Kotsikava. Picture: Larry Cummins
Caroline Counihan , Irish Examiner with Benjamin Vouard and Eoghan O'Sullivan. Picture: Larry Cummins
Elaine Buckley and Suzanne Moynihan of charity partners Peter McVerry Trust. Picture: Larry Cummins
Oonagh Connolly, Blackrock and Patricia Bland, Crosshaven. Picture: Larry Cummins
KPMG staff Celine Fox, Dee Browne, Claire O'Sullivan and Susan Mulcahy. Picture: Larry Cummins
Siobhan Young, IDA with Lisney staff Amanda Isherwood and Laura Pratt. Picture: Larry Cummins
Clarins prize winners Trish Byrne and Mairead Cummins with Clare O'Flynn. Picture: Larry Cummins
Sarah Williams, Nessa Hurley and Leah Owens of Kildare Village. Picture: Larry Cummins
Maria Desmond, Douglas and Reidin Lynch, Ballincollig. Picture: Larry Cummins
Leslie Ann Murphy, Pamela Morrissey of Sobe Brown and Pamela Murphy. Picture: Larry Cummins
Krzysztof and Anna Zabinski and Dorota and Bartosz Mieszala. Picture: Larry Cummins
Margaret Smith, and Zoe and Antoinette Browne. Picture: Larry Cummins
Annemarie Linehan, Margaret Kelleher and Ciara McDonnell of Lisney. Picture: Larry Cummins
Eileen O'Donovan and Aimee O'Regan of KPMG. Picture: Larry Cummins
MY HOME.IE guests Deirdre Barry, Suzanne Tyrrell, Maria Lehane, Trish Stokes, Johanna Murphy, Maria Lehane, Joanne Geary, Helen O'Keeffe and Rita O'Driscoll. Picture: Larry Cummins
Irish Examiner staff Nicola Cullinane, Esther McCarthy and Sandra Carey. Picture: Larry Cummins
Group from LISNEY. Picture: Larry Cummins
Group from Douglas Village shopping centre. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Ladies enjoying the reception at the IE Style Live event. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Vickie Maye, Head of Features, Irish Examiner with lifestyle columnist Derval O'Rourke. Picture: Larry Cummins
Irish Examiner staff Nicole Glennon, Maeve Lee, Anna O'Donoghue, Ciara McDonnell, Shauna McHugh and Denise O'Donoghue. Picture: Larry Cummins
<p> Darren Sheehan playing at the IE Style Live event, hosted by The Irish Examiner in association with Clarins, at the City Hall, Cork. Picture: Eddie O'Hare</p>

