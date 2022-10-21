Welcome to the orange carpet: What Cork's finest wore to ieStyle Live

Welcome to the orange carpet: What Cork's finest wore to ieStyle LiveCork’s fashion-loving citizens flocked to City Hall on Thursday night to the first in-person ieStyle Live event since 2019, hosted by designers Sonya Lennon and Brendan Courtney Some of our favourite looks from ieStyle LiveFri, 21 Oct, 2022 - 11:06Nicole Glennon Guests of Clarins, Aoife Walsh, former Miss Ireland, and Laura O'Shea. Picture: Larry Cummins Staff from KPMG. Picture: Larry CumminsAspiring fashion designer Kate Kotsikava. Picture: Larry Cummins Caroline Counihan , Irish Examiner with Benjamin Vouard and Eoghan O'Sullivan. Picture: Larry Cummins Elaine Buckley and Suzanne Moynihan of charity partners Peter McVerry Trust. Picture: Larry Cummins Oonagh Connolly, Blackrock and Patricia Bland, Crosshaven. Picture: Larry Cummins KPMG staff Celine Fox, Dee Browne, Claire O'Sullivan and Susan Mulcahy. Picture: Larry Cummins Siobhan Young, IDA with Lisney staff Amanda Isherwood and Laura Pratt. Picture: Larry Cummins Clarins prize winners Trish Byrne and Mairead Cummins with Clare O'Flynn. Picture: Larry Cummins Sarah Williams, Nessa Hurley and Leah Owens of Kildare Village. Picture: Larry Cummins Maria Desmond, Douglas and Reidin Lynch, Ballincollig. Picture: Larry Cummins Leslie Ann Murphy, Pamela Morrissey of Sobe Brown and Pamela Murphy. Picture: Larry Cummins Krzysztof and Anna Zabinski and Dorota and Bartosz Mieszala. Picture: Larry Cummins Margaret Smith, and Zoe and Antoinette Browne. Picture: Larry Cummins Annemarie Linehan, Margaret Kelleher and Ciara McDonnell of Lisney. Picture: Larry Cummins Eileen O'Donovan and Aimee O'Regan of KPMG. Picture: Larry Cummins MY HOME.IE guests Deirdre Barry, Suzanne Tyrrell, Maria Lehane, Trish Stokes, Johanna Murphy, Maria Lehane, Joanne Geary, Helen O'Keeffe and Rita O'Driscoll. Picture: Larry Cummins Irish Examiner staff Nicola Cullinane, Esther McCarthy and Sandra Carey. Picture: Larry Cummins Group from LISNEY. Picture: Larry CumminsGroup from Douglas Village shopping centre. Picture: Eddie O'HareLadies enjoying the reception at the IE Style Live event. Picture: Eddie O'Hare Vickie Maye, Head of Features, Irish Examiner with lifestyle columnist Derval O'Rourke. Picture: Larry Cummins Irish Examiner staff Nicole Glennon, Maeve Lee, Anna O'Donoghue, Ciara McDonnell, Shauna McHugh and Denise O'Donoghue. Picture: Larry CumminsRead MoreFashion, fun, and fantastic food as ieStyle Live makes welcome return more iestyle articles Jenny Keane: These are the sex problems that Irish people have and how to fix them Why are we so ashamed of our periods? Muireann O’Connell, Sonya Lennon and more tackle stigma S Sonya Lennon: Stop dressing 'for your age' and instead dress to feel empowered More in this section The bomber jacket: Eleven ways to wear the latest must-have Swinging Sixties: How to embrace the sixties-style renaissance Influencer Suzanne Jackson steps down as CEO of SoSu brands #ieStyle Fashion, fun, and fantastic food as ieStyle Live makes welcome returnREAD NOW Subscribe Now