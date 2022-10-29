Weekend Loves: Quirky Halloween wreaths, great Irish knitwear and fun autumn activities 

Cora Murphy’s art is at home in Cork this weekend

It’s not too late to view artist Cora Murphy’s latest exhibition at her new home and studio space at 42 Douglas Street in Cork this weekend. Just in time for the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, the artist is opening the doors on her site-specific exhibition celebrating her new space and featuring her largest, brightest artworks to date with 10 large oil paintings measuring 5ft square each. The exhibition, Threshold, is open from 11am to 5pm today, tomorrow and Monday and marks a period of growth and new beginnings for the artist and for the building which was built over 120 years ago. Having sold her work primarily online since 2018, this is the first time Murphy has exhibited in a number of years.

Luxurious Irish knitwear by Aran Woollen Mills

Aran Woollen Mills knitwear

Aran Woollen Mills in Co Mayo has long been known among retailers at home and abroad for their fantastic knitwear which has been worn everywhere from Westport to Washington. Established in 1965, and previously only selling direct to trade customers, the knitwear brand has just launched its first online retail store so customers can now buy directly from the company. Inspired by traditional Aran motifs, yet wrought in yarn that is a far cry from the scratchy woollen jumpers of your childhood, the range includes beautiful contemporary sweaters, cardigans and accessories in luxuriously soft merino yarns. Some of our personal favourites in soft merino wool are the Tully Box Aran sweater pictured here (€125), the Shannon Throw-over Aran Warp (€85) and the Delphi Aran boyfriend cardigan (€135).

Scarily good Halloween wreaths

Halloween wreaths by Fox & Bear Events in Co Kilkenny

We love these quirky handmade Halloween wreaths by Fox & Bear Events in Co Kilkenny. The wreaths are tied with a natural hessian bow and filled with fresh foliage, berries, orange slices, pine cones, grevillea, autumn leaves and spooky skulls and spiders for a bit of freaky fun. When the Halloween festivities are over, they have other autumnal wreaths available to order, with Christmas wreaths available to pre-order from November. Customers can choose from six different styles of Christmas wreath packed with lovely festive elements including Noblis fir, eucalyptus, pine cones, cinnamon sticks, orange slices, lotus heads and berries. For creative types who prefer to make their own, Fox & Bear will also have a limited number of wreath kits available. Prices start from €50. Instagram: @fox_andbear.

Explore the passion of Ulysses through contemporary dance

There have been lots of events this year in celebration of the centenary of James Joyce’s Ulysses but one of the most exciting so far is the new original dance piece by acclaimed artistic director and choreographer Liz Roche. Yes and Yes is a co-production between Solas Nua in Washington DC and Liz Roche Company in partnership with Cork Opera House. It returns from the US to make its Irish debut at Dublin’s Project Arts Centre this November. Yes and Yes takes its title from the final episode of Ulysses which both begins and ends with Molly Bloom’s famous exclamation of “Yes”. The dance piece explores ideas of sensuality, absurdity, release and resignation in Joyce’s work through the movement of four extraordinary dancers as well as through film, sound and design. November 10, 11 and 12. Tickets from €14.

projectartscentre.ie. Box office: 01 881 9613.

Celebrate Halloween in Ballyhoura Country

Why not check out the Doneraile Samhain Festival

There are lots of free and affordable local Halloween events and activities for all the family taking place over the next few days in Ballyhoura Country — whether you’re coming from the Cork, Tipperary or Limerick direction. Why not check out the Doneraile Samhain Festival today or choose your favourite pumpkin at Liskennett Halloween Farm tomorrow? Check out the Lough Gur Halloween Festival with storytelling, a craft fair and dog show or visit Castleconnell’s Fright Fest.

To find out what’s going on in your local area this weekend.

Another delightful Macnas giant pops up for Halloween

Con Mór by Macnas. Picture: Emilija Jefremova

Macnas is firmly associated with Halloween in the minds of many people countrywide, and, while devotees of the Macnas Halloween Parade will have to wait until 2023 for the next instalment, fans of the theatre company can still satiate their curiosity with a visit to the giant Con Mór at Fisheries Field, in Galway, today and tomorrow from 12 to 8pm. Celebrating the legend of the Tuatha Dé Danann, this giant emerged from the ground thanks to the stellar creative team at Macnas and local structural steel engineers Pat Rynn Engineering. Visitors to Galway should also keep their eyes peeled for pop-up performances by Macnas Drummers, Macnas Brass, Macnas Stilters and Macnas Youth Theatre across the city this weekend.