Practical Magic: 14 ways to wear goth glam this Halloween

Lean into the dark side of your wardrobe and embrace some goth glam
Mix liquid metallics with obsidian glitter, add a hint of a dominatrix accent with critter-like jewels and finish with dagger heels

Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 02:05
Annmarie O'Connor - @acodotme

Tired of the same Halloween costume tropes? Perhaps your partywear game needs some practical magic. Fear not. Just lean into the dark side of your wardrobe and embrace some goth glam.

The recipe is simple. Mix liquid metallics with obsidian glitter, add a hint of a dominatrix accent with critter-like jewels and finish with dagger heels. Continue to wear after October 31 for best effect. In the meantime, we’ve found 14 ways to cast a supernatural-style spell.

Simone Rocha 210920 LFW SS22. Picture: Ben Broomfield Photography
Simone Rocha 210920 LFW SS22. Picture: Ben Broomfield Photography

1. A look from Simone Rocha’s SS22 runway presentation.

Snake headband with rhinestones, Zara, €29.95
2. Snake headband with rhinestones, Zara, €29.95 

Scorpion earrings with rhinestones, Zara, €25.95
3. Scorpion earrings with rhinestones, Zara, €25.95 

Sequin trousers - Limited Edition, Zara, €129
4. Sequin trousers - Limited Edition, Zara, €129 

Rhinestone shoulder bag, Mango, €39.99
5. Rhinestone shoulder bag, Mango, €39.99 

Molly Goddard’s SS22 runway
6. A look from Molly Goddard’s SS22 runway presentation.

Mesh heel ankle boots, Mango, €79.99
7. Mesh heel ankle boots, Mango, €79.99 

Embellished cropped corset top, River Island, €67
8. Embellished cropped corset top, River Island, €67 

Flounced blouse, H&amp;M, €44.99
9. Flounced blouse, H&M, €44.99 

Body con dress, H&amp;M, €25.99
10. Body con dress, H&M, €25.99 

11. Sparkle frill collar, Ganni, €65
11. Sparkle frill collar, Ganni, €65 

‘Florence’ ruffle ankle skirt, Needle and Thread, €390
12. ‘Florence’ ruffle ankle skirt, Needle and Thread, €390 

Cat mask, H&amp;M, €9.99
13. Cat mask, H&M, €9.99 

Glittery mesh skirt, H&amp;M, €17.99
14. Glittery mesh skirt, H&M, €17.99 

SHEER MAGIC: Layer a mesh underpinning beneath a crop top for extra coverage. Finish with a high-waisted pencil skirt and pointed ankle boots.

COSTUME DRAMA: Start with basic black separates and build a bespoke look with suitably spooky accessories. Zara’s Halloween edit wins big with web-like elbow gloves, scorpion earrings and Medusa’s crown.

3-D DRESSING: Elevate head-to-toe black with contrasting textures like lace, leather, sequins and a sprinkle of rhinestones.

OPPOSITES ATTRACT: Like Simone Rocha and Molly Goddard? Get the look by pairing frothy tulle and tinsel yarn skirts with prim Mary Janes and sharp tailoring.

I tried out an €190 ‘super facial’ — here are my thoughts

