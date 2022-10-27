Practical Magic: 14 ways to wear goth glam this Halloween

Tired of the same Halloween costume tropes? Perhaps your partywear game needs some practical magic. Fear not. Just lean into the dark side of your wardrobe and embrace some goth glam.
The recipe is simple. Mix liquid metallics with obsidian glitter, add a hint of a dominatrix accent with critter-like jewels and finish with dagger heels. Continue to wear after October 31 for best effect. In the meantime, we’ve found 14 ways to cast a supernatural-style spell.
1. A look from Simone Rocha’s SS22 runway presentation.
2. Snake headband with rhinestones, Zara, €29.95
3. Scorpion earrings with rhinestones, Zara, €25.95
4. Sequin trousers - Limited Edition, Zara, €129
5. Rhinestone shoulder bag, Mango, €39.99
6. A look from Molly Goddard’s SS22 runway presentation.
7. Mesh heel ankle boots, Mango, €79.99
8. Embellished cropped corset top, River Island, €67
9. Flounced blouse, H&M, €44.99
10. Body con dress, H&M, €25.99
11. Sparkle frill collar, Ganni, €65
12. ‘Florence’ ruffle ankle skirt, Needle and Thread, €390
13. Cat mask, H&M, €9.99
14. Glittery mesh skirt, H&M, €17.99
Layer a mesh underpinning beneath a crop top for extra coverage. Finish with a high-waisted pencil skirt and pointed ankle boots.
Start with basic black separates and build a bespoke look with suitably spooky accessories. Zara’s Halloween edit wins big with web-like elbow gloves, scorpion earrings and Medusa’s crown.
Elevate head-to-toe black with contrasting textures like lace, leather, sequins and a sprinkle of rhinestones.
Like Simone Rocha and Molly Goddard? Get the look by pairing frothy tulle and tinsel yarn skirts with prim Mary Janes and sharp tailoring.