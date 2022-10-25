I tried out an €190 ‘super facial’ — here are my thoughts

When an email landed in my inbox earlier this month offering me the chance to try out an exclusive OxyGeneo Facial, my curiosity was piqued.

The OxyGeneo Oxygen Facial has been around for a few years now and has been nicknamed the ‘3 in 1’ due to its three-step process of exfoliation, oxygenation and rejuvenation.

But 5th Avenue salons in Dublin have added another string to this facial’s bow, adding LED Light Therapy into the mix. So, I popped in to the salon on Clarendon Street to give it a try.

What exactly is the OxyGeneo Facial?

The facial is performed with the use of a special GENEO machine which uses patented oxygenation technology

The traditional OxyGeneo facial has a number of core steps as listed above, and is performed with the use of a special GENEO machine which uses patented oxygenation technology.

What does it promise?

A non-invasive treatment free of dyes and parabens with immediate and long-lasting results for everyone, regardless of age or skin condition. Plus, no down time.

How was the treatment?

When I arrived at the salon, I was met with a fairly substantial form to fill out — which is becoming the standard for all facial treatments. Once that was done, my therapist left me to undress my top half, as she works on the decolletage as well as the face.

After getting comfy on the treatment bed (which had been warmed in advance, ooh la la!), my therapist returned to talk me through the process.

She started off by using the GENEO machine's patented technology to oxygenate my skin "from within.” This step apparently triggers the body’s natural process of increased oxygen levels internally, optimizing exfoliation and enhancing absorption throughout the rest of the treatment.

Next up, exfoliation. The therapist slathered a protective gel all over my face and decolletage before fitting a headpiece to the machine. Then it was time to buff, buff, buff.

I could feel my face tingly and getting hot during this section of the treatment and if I hadn't been warned in advance, I might have thought I was having some sort of reaction... thankfully, this is just a sign that the treatment is working and despite feeling a bit hot under the collar, a quick peak in the mirror confirmed my face wasn't red at all.

A dermal infusion was next up, and for this part, you can have a conversation with your therapist about what serum infusion will benefit you the most.

I went for the detoxing serum, as I'd been experiencing some pimples, but other options included Luminate, Balance, Revive and Hydration. Some of the ingredients you can expect to find in these special infusions include Vitamin C, Salicylic Acids, Niacinamide and Hyaluronic Acid.

This was the most relaxing part of the treatment for me. I might have drifted off had I not been trying to remember the names of acids for this article...

At this stage, my 5th Avenue therapist also popped on a pair of RF (radio frequency) and collagen gloves. The gloves are infused with vegan collagen, argan oil, and shea butter to repair and help to nourish the skin while your face is absorbing all those delicious serum ingredients.

For the final step of this treatment, the salon uses LED light therapy to stimulate the production of collagen and elastin to tighten, tone and contour your face.

You can choose from RED or BLUE LED Light Therapy for the final step of the treatment

Again, this part of the treatment is adaptable, with red LED used to combat signs of aging and redness or blue LED light therapy, used to emit clinically-proven wavelengths of light that kill acne-causing bacteria, decreasing inflammation and improving skin tone, texture, and clarity from the inside out. I opted for the latter and finished off the treatment with some pretty funky goggles to protect my eyes from the bright lights.

Would I do it again?

At €190, it's definitely one of the pricer facials I've had done, so cost would be a barrier to me getting it done in future.

However, if I had the money, I would go for it again. With exfoliation, a serum infusion, and LED light therapy, it really does feel like you're getting a superior facial experience.

My skin had a lovely glow afterwards, and as promised, there was no downtime. My skin felt and looked bright and clear post-treatment and I didn't experience any random pimples coming up to say hi in the days after — which can sometimes happen when I go for something with the word 'detox' in it.