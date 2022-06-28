I tried the exclusive AFA Peel for acne scarring – here's how I got on

The facial claims to improve the appearance of a range of skin conditions including acne scarring, rosacea, fine lines and wrinkles 
Anyone who has experience with acne scarring will know it can take months if not years for acne’s parting gift to vanish Picture: Anna Shvets / Pexels

Nicole Glennon

Harsh cleansers, witch hazel, prescription medication, toothpaste, antibiotics, sudocream, €55 supplements which, taken as directed, would last you two weeks.

As someone who’s struggled with bouts of cystic acne since I was a young teen, I’ve tried them all. And they haven’t come cheap.

Thankfully, as I approach the other side of my twenties, my days of wanting to hide away thanks to acne are coming to an end – but my old friend hasn’t left without some scars, both figuratively and literally.

Anyone who has experience with scarring will know it can take months if not years for acne’s parting gift to vanish, and the methods available to speed up the process are often expensive and sometimes, not particularly effective.

So, when an email landed in my inbox offering me a chance to try out the exclusive AFA Face Peel treatment with Susan Fox of Eden Beauty Group during Acne Awareness Month, I was intrigued.

What are AFA Peels?

AFA stands for Amino Acid Facial. These peels are rich in antioxidants and exfoliate the skin deeply yet gently. In fact, they are so gentle, they are suitable for those on Roaccutane, and can even be used during pregnancy.

Susan Fox's Eden Beauty Group offer the treatment exclusively 

They can be used to help improve the appearance of a range of skin conditions including acne scarring, rosacea, photo pigmentation damage, to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and to improve the general health, tone and texture of the skin.

Did it work?

While I can’t speak to the long-term effects of the full treatment (I received one 60 minute treatment, a course of six is recommended), I do think there was an improvement in the look and overall feel of my skin after the initial treatment. Contrary to my previous experience with home peels, the redness in problem areas of my face (around the nose, chin and jawline where mild acne scarring remains) had subsided. What I was most impressed with was the inner glow that seemed to be radiating from within. Ever seen those tutorials on TikTok and Instagram for ‘glass skin’? That’s what it looked like.

Would I do it again?

If I could afford it, definitely. My skin looked clearer, felt softer, and was... well, glowing, afterwards. While I am not convinced it helped eradicate the acne scarring on my chin and jawline, I would definitely be up for getting this treatment before a big event, wedding or holiday to ensure my skin looks and feels it’s best.

The AFA skincare programme is exclusive to Eden in Ireland, so you’ll have to head to Susan Fox’s salon in Wicklow if you want to try this treatment out for yourself. One 60 minute treatment is priced at €58.

