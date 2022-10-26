Oh My Goth: Take fashion to the dark side with an all-black look

Don’t be spooked — embrace darker tones for a style that will last
Designers have given gothic glamour the feminine touch.

Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 02:05
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

In anticipation of Halloween this weekend, we have taken fashion to the dark side. Don’t be spooked by an all-black look. Instead, embrace darker tones for a style that will last. This season, designers have given gothic glamour the feminine touch. Think supple leather midi dresses matched with a sheer top or sweeping floor-length leather coats for a style resurrection.

GET THE LOOK

Contemporary goth style, as seen backstage at Simone Rocha’s SS23 show
Singer Celeste knows how to rock the contemporary goth style, as seen backstage at Simone Rocha’s SS23 show.

#ieloves: Silver Lining

Black and silver leather tee, €275, Manley
Black and silver leather tee, €275, Manley

This black and silver leather tee will give your look the edge it deserves, €275, Manley.

On The Fringe

€49.99, H&amp;M
€49.99, H&M

Elevate an otherwise boring black knit with an on-trend fringe hem, €49.99, H&M.

Dark Matter

Take the leather midi skirt to the office and after-work drinks for a grown-up take on the goth look, €39.95, Zara.

Victorian Values

Introduce a feminine side to the goth trend with Victorian puff sleeves and oversized collar, €275, Ganni.

Check Mate

Monochrome check, €175, Essentiel Antwerp
Monochrome check, €175, Essentiel Antwerp

Break-up the all-black look with a monochrome check, €175, Essentiel Antwerp.

Aim High

Over-the-knee style boots, €390, Arket
Over-the-knee style boots, €390, Arket

Let your boots do all the sartorial talking this season with a statement over-the-knee style, €390,  Arket.

Handy Number

Leather fingerless gloves, €39, &amp; Other Stories
Leather fingerless gloves, €39, & Other Stories

Keep your mitts warm while still being able to send those important texts with leather fingerless gloves, €39, & Other Stories.

Delicate Drama

Shirt-dress, €375, Mother Of Pearl at Zalando
Shirt-dress, €375, Mother Of Pearl at Zalando

Pearl embellishments add an instant touch of luxury to the everyday shirt-dress, €375, Mother Of Pearl at Zalando.

Fashion Reload

Trench, €96, Very
Trench, €96, Very

Bring the lacklustre trench make to life in street-style-worthy leather, €96, Very.

