Oh My Goth: Take fashion to the dark side with an all-black look

In anticipation of Halloween this weekend, we have taken fashion to the dark side. Don’t be spooked by an all-black look. Instead, embrace darker tones for a style that will last. This season, designers have given gothic glamour the feminine touch. Think supple leather midi dresses matched with a sheer top or sweeping floor-length leather coats for a style resurrection.
Singer Celeste knows how to rock the contemporary goth style, as seen backstage at Simone Rocha’s SS23 show.
This black and silver leather tee will give your look the edge it deserves, €275, Manley.
Elevate an otherwise boring black knit with an on-trend fringe hem, €49.99, H&M.
Take the leather midi skirt to the office and after-work drinks for a grown-up take on the goth look, €39.95, Zara.
Introduce a feminine side to the goth trend with Victorian puff sleeves and oversized collar, €275, Ganni.
Break-up the all-black look with a monochrome check, €175, Essentiel Antwerp.
Let your boots do all the sartorial talking this season with a statement over-the-knee style, €390, Arket.
Keep your mitts warm while still being able to send those important texts with leather fingerless gloves, €39, & Other Stories.
Pearl embellishments add an instant touch of luxury to the everyday shirt-dress, €375, Mother Of Pearl at Zalando.
Bring the lacklustre trench make to life in street-style-worthy leather, €96, Very.