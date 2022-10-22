Weekend Loves: Striking street art, cosy cotton pyjamas and female heroes

Creative jewellery collaboration between friends

Goldsmith Janice Byrne and designer Nadia Cruikshanks founder of Fauna Kids have been friends since they were teenagers in school together. The two creatives have now united to create a beautiful collaboration just in time for Christmas. The result is the Stargazer Jewellery Collection which consists of two styles of necklaces — the Lunar Eclipse and the Solar Eclipse. The sterling silver pendants are handmade by Byrne in her Dublin studio and are double-sided. The Lunar Eclipse features a moonscape on one side with oxidised detailing and a choice of the signs of the Zodiac on the reverse (€125). The Solar Eclipse features a gold vermeil detailing in the moonscape and the signs of the Zodiac (€135). A necklace with a smooth polished back is also available (€120/ €130). The pendants come in beautiful presentation bags designed by Fauna Kids and a Stargazer Gift Bundle is also available consisting of a necklace, printed tote bag and printed organic cotton sweatshirt (€160/ €170).

Affordable fitness app for body and mind health

Lesley Giltinan, the founder of Lean With Lesley (LWL)

Lesley Giltinan, the founder of Lean With Lesley (LWL), has been educating women across Cork and beyond for the past 10 years — helping them to become fitter, stronger and more confident. Giltinan launched the LeanWithLesley app in September 2018 to allow everyone to workout wherever they are. Each class is like a one-to-one training session with her coaching and motivating her clients throughout. The LWL app includes three new live workouts each week (all available on demand), a weekly planner of workouts, a bank of healthy recipes for daily meals and snacks, workouts for all levels of fitness and more. She offers a free seven-day trial so why not give it a try and see how you feel? Annual membership: €109. Monthly membership: €9.99.

Optimise Design’s new colour concierge service

Optimise Home has just launched its Colour Concierge Service

Architect, interior designer and MD of Optimise Home and Optimise Design, Denise O’Connor, is well known as a contributor to the media on all manner of home-related topics and has advised on everything from house builds to paint ranges including the Signature Collection for Dulux and the new Irish paint brand Alchemist Paint in collaboration with the Carlow Paint Hub. Optimise Home has just launched its Colour Concierge Service — a hassle-free way to choose paint colours while leaving it all to the experts. Perfect for home renovations, updating existing rooms, or even commercial business owners who need some professional advice, the service includes a consultation to help you choose the perfect paint colours and finishes from the MOOD by Alchemist range. They’ll even send you self-adhesive colour samples, deliver the paint to your door and give you advice on reliable tradespeople to do the job. The service costs either €200+Vat and €350+Vat depending on whether it’s a virtual or in-person consultation.

Look up for Ardú in Cork city

Jolien Kitsune, Ardu selected artist at work on her mural at Pope’s Quay Cork. Picture: Clare Keogh

Born during lockdown, Cork’s street art project Ardú organically began with works by some of Ireland’s most renowned street artists including Maser, James Earley, Aches, and Deirdre Breen. Returning in 2021, the event featured more incredible street art by artists Asbestos, Friz, Shane O’Malley, and Conor Harrington. Thanks to positive public engagement and feedback, Ardú returns this year with stunning works on an epic scale by Claire Prouvost whose work at Shandon Street is inspired by the nearby Firkin Crane dance centre; Kitsune Jolene at Sullivan’s Quay whose mural is a twist on the story of Celtic goddess Danu, and Vents137 whose work on South Terrace is inspired by stories of Cork old and new and the graffiti heritage of the city’s White Street car park. Look up next time you’re in the area and take in the work of some of Ireland’s most talented artists — on an enormous scale.

Daring tales of Ireland’s forgotten goddesses — old heroes for a modern era

Ellen Ryan's new children’s book, Girls Who Slay Monsters

Speaking of Danu, in ancient times Ireland’s mythical goddesses were revered for their powers, bravery, and bond with nature. Over time, these stories were lost, rewritten or replaced with those of male warriors, gods and heroes. Now author and journalist, Ellen Ryan, has brought these female heroes back to life in her new children’s book Girls Who Slay Monsters, illustrated by Waterford-based Scottish artist Shona Shirley Macdonald. Ryan’s book features Éire — Ireland’s fierce namesake, Bé Binn — a giant who overcame her bullies and Bé Mannair — a gender-fluid spy who challenged an entire army. Featuring powerful goddesses of many shapes, skin colours, and sizes this is a tale of ancient heroes for a modern audience. HarperCollins Ireland. UK£20. In all good bookshops and online now.

Get cosy for winter in matching organic cotton pyjamas

It is the perfect time to invest in some cosy organic cotton pyjamas by Mimi & Bowe

With the darker nights rolling in, now is the perfect time to invest in some cosy organic cotton pyjamas by Mimi & Bowe. Stylish, comfortable and better for the environment — they will wash better and last longer than cheaper high street alternatives. Designed in Ireland and made in Europe, the range features stripes and spots across pjs (€39) and sleepsuits (€32) and has just been awarded a silver medal in the Junior Design Awards UK for Best Children’s Sleepwear Collection. Due to demand, brand founder Olwen McAuliffe has just introduced pyjamas in adult sizes too (€55).