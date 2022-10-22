The It List: Beautiful bits and pieces for your home and beyond this winter

Playful Prints

Since Cath Kidston’s flagship bricks-and-mortar store left Grafton Street, we’ve had to go online for our fix of vintage-inspired floral homewares. The new collection for DFS is as joyful as interior design gets – plus it’s made from exclusively recycled materials.

The Gentle accent chair, €709, is available in six different prints from dfs.ie.

MoMuse and Ingrid Hoey have created The Synergy Collection of modern friendship jewellery

Shining armour

Friendship jewellery has come a long way from the days of woven bracelets and corner shop loom bands. The materials may have had a luxe update but the sentiment remains the same. Tastemaker and stylist Ingrid Hoey has collaborated with MoMuse to create The Synergy Collection, a capsule of delicate gold jewellery that celebrates connection and camaraderie. This 9kt gold initial charm, €140, can be worn as an earring or a pendant on a necklace. Replete with a diamond, this would make for a thoughtful gift for your boldest, brightest confidante – the one whose sparkle never dulls.

Browse the collection at the MoMuse store in Powerscourt Townhouse or at momuse.ie.

UpCircle beauty advent calendars

Clean beauty

Beauty-based advent calendars are a great way to sample products without having to fork out full price. While lots of brands are jumping on the greenwashing bandwagon, UpCircle actually uses overflow ingredients from adjacent industries that otherwise were destined for landfill. 12 Days of Beauty features full and miniature-sized products from cleansers to lip balm and room sprays – all of which are upcycled from leftover materials.

This eco-friendly beauty advent calendar launches on bareblue.ie the first week of November.

Patrick Kavanagh: words from the mouth of the 'On Raglan Road' writer

Soothing spoken word

The words of Patrick Kavanagh will resonate with those who found solace in nature during the pandemic. Almost Everything… is a celebration of Kavanagh’s poems read with passion by some of Ireland’s greatest acting talent including Jessie Buckley, Liam Neeson, and Aisling Bea. The two-part album features a rare recording of the poet himself whose voice is as transfixing as his words. Accompanied by music from Cormac Butler, this is a meditative soundscape that will render an ordinary night in by the fire an extraordinary experience.

Available as a double CD for €21.95 or on vinyl for €39.95 on claddaghrecords.com.

Mankuka yoga mats - in collaboration with Yoga with Adriene!

At-home yoga equipment

With over 11 million subscribers on YouTube, Adriene Mishler’s channel is the go-to guide for many people wanting to get into meditation, breathwork and yoga poses with purpose. Adriene and her blue heeler Benji curate short simple sessions with calm, charm, and the odd canine caper thrown in for good measure. This autumn, she releases her first limited edition range with premium quality yoga brand, Manduka. The yoga mats, like this reversible model start at €105 and are lightweight, fit for purpose and come in muted, earthy tones.

Order from eu.mankuka.com.

Jessica Lange: photographer behind coffee-table book Dérive

Just add coffee

People-watchers, cinephiles and shutterbugs alike will enjoy rifling through Dérive (powerHouse Books), approximately €62, the new coffee table book of photographs by Academy Award-winning actress, Jessica Lange. Documenting people encountered on the streets of New York during pandemic times, this beautifully assembled book showcases a unique slice of life at a most unusual time in our history. Available from November 8 on Amazon and on pre-order from powerHouse books.

The Nature of Things' new scent, Purity

Making scents

Whether it’s memories of your grandma’s baking or the salty taste of a beach breeze, smells can take you back to a moment in time or re-kindle a forgotten feeling. The discerning nose of Frenchman Benoit Nichol has blended a heady concoction of 10 uplifting essential oils to make Purity, €16, the new scent from Irish brand, The Nature of Things. The antibacterial blend can be used (mixed with water) as an alternative to abrasive cleaning products, in a diffuser, or dabbed on a pillow or cushion. Seeking more eco-friendly ways to clean the house without using chemicals? Each bottle comes with a pamphlet with recipes for natural home cleaners.

Buy at thenatureofthings.ie and in stockists nationwide.

Modet's Langford Collection

Fully functional art

Carved by hand and made to order in Ballinhassig, Cork, the Langford collection from Modet will make an exquisite addition to your home space. Recently launched, the collection of solid oak and walnut furniture is an exemplary model of streamlined design with subtle references to classical methods. Each piece made is a work of art and can be customised with your choice of timber and upholstery.

See this side table, price on request, alongside the full collection on Instagram or contact modet.ie for queries and orders.

Make a date with flowers curated by The Crate

Consciously curated bouquets

It’s no great secret that flowers have power. Injecting colour, symmetry, and fragrance to any room, blooms are a universal mood booster. Forget poring over arrangements for hours, The Crate curates a weekly bunch of seasonal blooms available in recyclable packaging. Leave the choice up to the experts and support this hip florist’s zero-waste philosophy by choosing a fresh or dried bouquet as a once-off or on a subscription basis. From €40 per bouquet with free nationwide shipping, this is a blooming brilliant gift.

Shop at thecrate.ie.

IrelandsEye Knitwear: purls of wisdom from Dublin

All wrapped up

Aran sweaters are not just for tourists... IrelandsEye Knitwear has been designing and making knitwear in Dublin since 1988, combining traditional Irish garments with a fresh and unique twist. With sustainable practices and quality results, they secured a place in this year’s Brown Thomas CREATE 22 showcase. This Clover Cardigan has been a big seller since its launch this year with big name fans such as Amy Huberman, Miriam O’Callaghan and Sharon Horgan.