Fresh prints, preppy punk and big colours: what to wear for Autumn and Winter

Stylist and writer Corina Gaffey curates a special selection of bold designer threads to liven up the cold months
A selection of bold and brash styles to inject a bit of colour into your autumn/winter wardrobe

Sat, 22 Oct, 2022 - 01:50
Corina Gaffey

This season preppy meets punk with twisted academia ruling the runways of Miu Miu and Versace.
PREPPY PUNK 

Back to school has gone cool. But this season preppy meets punk with twisted academia ruling the runways of Miu Miu and Versace.

  • Earrings, €220, Missoma, Brown Thomas
  • coat, €1120, Colin Horgan, Emporium Kalu
  • shirt, €340, Roseanna, Costume
  • skirt, €1050, Chopova Lorena, Havana
  • loafers, €790, Celine, Brown Thomas 

Snakes, tiger, zebras, oh my. Any print goes as long as it’s part of the animal family.
IT’S A ZOO 

Snakes, tigers, zebras, oh my. Any print goes as long as it’s part of the animal family. If you’re feeling brave, wear all together for a wild look.

  • Earrings, €220, Missoma, coat, €1925, Dries Van Noten, both Brown Thomas
  • blazer, €1075, Dries Van Noten, Samui
  • shirt, €650, Stella McCartney, Brown Thomas
  • skirt, €775, Dries Van Noten, Samui
  • boots, €750, Proenza Schouler, Brown Thomas 

Sparkle, sequins, and all things shimmer shone on the catwalks of Isabel, Marant, Gucci, and Paco Rabanne so bring on the ritz and glitz.
OUT OUT 

Not just for Christmas, sequins are having an autumnal moment. Sparkle, sequins, and all things shimmer shone on the catwalks of Isabel, Marant, Gucci, and Paco Rabanne so bring on the ritz and glitz.

  • Earrings, €450, Isabel Marant, Brown Thomas
  • blazer, €219, H&M
  • leggings, €650, Isabel Marant, Costume
  • loafers, €345, Ganni, Brown Thomas 

Forget rose-tinted, it’s all about a hot-pink tinted view for autumn winter.
BARBIE-CORE 

Forget rose-tinted, it’s all about a hot-pink tinted view for autumn winter. Give a masculine suit a feminine feel with the addition of the sweet shade.

  • Blazer, €579, AVN, Emporium Kalu
  • shirt, €189, Stella Nova, Arnotts
  • trousers, €349, AVN, Emporium Kalu
  • loafers, €790, Celine, Brown Thomas 

Mix flashes of zesty tones of lemons and limes in sleek silhouettes for a modern, and contemporary way of wearing highlighter hues.
HIGHLIGHTER HUES 

Fluro shades have grown up. Mix flashes of zesty tones of lemons and limes in sleek silhouettes for a modern, and contemporary way of wearing highlighter hues.

  • Earrings, €210, Melissa Curry, Emporium Kalu, Jacket, €990, dress, €1490, both Victoria Beckham, both Brown Thomas
  • poloneck, €495, Dries Van Noten, Samui 
  • shoes, €149, H&M 

Trending with the fashion set, western-style boots are back.
WESTERN BOOTS 

Giddy up! Trending with the fashion set, western-style boots are back. Avoid looking too costumey by pairing the statement boots with sleek, contemporary separates.

  • Coat, €235, Kitri, Arnotts
  • sequin top, €245, sequin skirt, €425, both Ganni, both Brown Thomas
  • cowboy boots, €200, & Other Stories 

CREDITS

  • Photographer: Naomi Gaffey
  • Stylist: Corina Gaffey
  • Assisted by: Orlaigh King
  • Hair and Makeup: Orlaith Shore
  • Model: Ola @ Not Another Agency
  • Stylist and writer: Corina Gaffey; www.corinagaffey.com

