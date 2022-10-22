Fresh prints, preppy punk and big colours: what to wear for Autumn and Winter

PREPPY PUNK

Back to school has gone cool. But this season preppy meets punk with twisted academia ruling the runways of Miu Miu and Versace.

Earrings, €220, Missoma, Brown Thomas

coat, €1120, Colin Horgan, Emporium Kalu

shirt, €340, Roseanna, Costume

skirt, €1050, Chopova Lorena, Havana

loafers, €790, Celine, Brown Thomas

Snakes, tiger, zebras, oh my. Any print goes as long as it’s part of the animal family.

IT’S A ZOO

Snakes, tigers, zebras, oh my. Any print goes as long as it’s part of the animal family. If you’re feeling brave, wear all together for a wild look.

Earrings, €220, Missoma, coat, €1925, Dries Van Noten, both Brown Thomas

blazer, €1075, Dries Van Noten, Samui

shirt, €650, Stella McCartney, Brown Thomas

skirt, €775, Dries Van Noten, Samui

boots, €750, Proenza Schouler, Brown Thomas

Sparkle, sequins, and all things shimmer shone on the catwalks of Isabel, Marant, Gucci, and Paco Rabanne so bring on the ritz and glitz.

OUT OUT

Not just for Christmas, sequins are having an autumnal moment. Sparkle, sequins, and all things shimmer shone on the catwalks of Isabel, Marant, Gucci, and Paco Rabanne so bring on the ritz and glitz.

Earrings, €450, Isabel Marant, Brown Thomas

blazer, €219, H&M

leggings, €650, Isabel Marant, Costume

loafers, €345, Ganni, Brown Thomas

Forget rose-tinted, it’s all about a hot-pink tinted view for autumn winter.

BARBIE-CORE

Forget rose-tinted, it’s all about a hot-pink tinted view for autumn winter. Give a masculine suit a feminine feel with the addition of the sweet shade.

Blazer, €579, AVN, Emporium Kalu

shirt, €189, Stella Nova, Arnotts

trousers, €349, AVN, Emporium Kalu

loafers, €790, Celine, Brown Thomas

Mix flashes of zesty tones of lemons and limes in sleek silhouettes for a modern, and contemporary way of wearing highlighter hues.

HIGHLIGHTER HUES

Fluro shades have grown up. Mix flashes of zesty tones of lemons and limes in sleek silhouettes for a modern, and contemporary way of wearing highlighter hues.

Earrings, €210, Melissa Curry, Emporium Kalu, Jacket, €990, dress, €1490, both Victoria Beckham, both Brown Thomas

poloneck, €495, Dries Van Noten, Samui

shoes, €149, H&M

Trending with the fashion set, western-style boots are back.

WESTERN BOOTS

Giddy up! Trending with the fashion set, western-style boots are back. Avoid looking too costumey by pairing the statement boots with sleek, contemporary separates.

Coat, €235, Kitri, Arnotts

sequin top, €245, sequin skirt, €425, both Ganni, both Brown Thomas

cowboy boots, €200, & Other Stories

CREDITS

Photographer: Naomi Gaffey

Stylist: Corina Gaffey

Assisted by: Orlaigh King

Hair and Makeup: Orlaith Shore

Model: Ola @ Not Another Agency

Stylist and writer: Corina Gaffey; www.corinagaffey.com