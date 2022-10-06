Dark florals: 12 ways to wear hardy perennial prints this autumn 

The mercurial temperament of the darker months makes incessant demands on our wardrobes. Warm and weatherproof layers continue to come up trumps with stalwart checks the preferred pattern of the season. Until now.

Hardy perennial prints are on the rise from primroses to asters and delphiniums. That’s not to say we should throw caution to the gale-force wind. It just helps to have a sprinkling of spring — a reminder that even in the depths of winter, flowers continue to bloom.