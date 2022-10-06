Dark florals: 12 ways to wear hardy perennial prints this autumn 

It helps to have a sprinkling of spring in your wardrobe
Hardy perennial prints are on the rise this season.

Thu, 06 Oct, 2022 - 02:00
Annmarie O'Connor - @acodotme

The mercurial temperament of the darker months makes incessant demands on our wardrobes. Warm and weatherproof layers continue to come up trumps with stalwart checks the preferred pattern of the season. Until now. 

Hardy perennial prints are on the rise from primroses to asters and delphiniums. That’s not to say we should throw caution to the gale-force wind. It just helps to have a sprinkling of spring — a reminder that even in the depths of winter, flowers continue to bloom. 

Check out these 12 floral arrangements, hand-picked just for you.

GET THE LOOK

Aida’ floral pointillism dress, Stine Goya
1. ‘Aida’ floral pointillism dress, Stine Goya, €320 

Floral earrings, Mango
2. Floral earrings, Mango, €15.99 

Floral lace up mid-heel leather sandals, Zara
3. Floral lace-up mid-heel leather sandals, Zara, €89.95 

Marc O'Polo crossbody bag, Zaland
4.Marc O'Polo crossbody bag, Zalando, €164 

Floral round neck midaxi tea dress, M&amp;S, €54
5. Floral round neck midaxi tea dress, M&S, €54 

Acne floral coat, Brown Thomas, €1,600
6. Acne floral coat, Brown Thomas, €1,600 

Autograph wide leg elasticated waist trousers, M&amp;S, €70
7. Autograph wide leg elasticated waist trousers, M&S, €70 

Alice + Olivia 'Shondra' button-down blouse, Zalando, €415
8. Alice + Olivia 'Shondra' button-down blouse, Zalando, €415 

Desigual floral coat designed by Maria Escoté, Zalando
9. Desigual floral coat designed by Maria Escoté, Zalando, was €544; now €272 

'Desiree' abstract night floral coat, Stine Goya, €370
10. 'Desiree' abstract night floral coat, Stine Goya, €370 

11.‘Melanie’s split skirt midi dress, Rixo, €430 

Ruched top handle bag, Ganni
12. Ruched top handle bag, Ganni, €135

