Dark florals: 12 ways to wear hardy perennial prints this autumn 

The mercurial temperament of the darker months makes incessant demands on our wardrobes. Warm and weatherproof layers continue to come up trumps with stalwart checks the preferred pattern of the season. Until now.
Hardy perennial prints are on the rise from primroses to asters and delphiniums. That’s not to say we should throw caution to the gale-force wind. It just helps to have a sprinkling of spring — a reminder that even in the depths of winter, flowers continue to bloom.
Check out these 12 floral arrangements, hand-picked just for you.
1. ‘Aida’ floral pointillism dress, Stine Goya, €320
2. Floral earrings, Mango, €15.99
3. Floral lace-up mid-heel leather sandals, Zara, €89.95
4.Marc O'Polo crossbody bag, Zalando, €164
5. Floral round neck midaxi tea dress, M&S, €54
6. Acne floral coat, Brown Thomas, €1,600
7. Autograph wide leg elasticated waist trousers, M&S, €70
8. Alice + Olivia 'Shondra' button-down blouse, Zalando, €415
9. Desigual floral coat designed by Maria Escoté, Zalando, was €544; now €272
10. 'Desiree' abstract night floral coat, Stine Goya, €370
11.‘Melanie’s split skirt midi dress, Rixo, €430
12. Ruched top handle bag, Ganni, €135