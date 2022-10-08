Weekend Loves: A vintage sale, flower workshops and a play with a star-studded cast 

Cork’s Miss Daisy Blue hosts warehouse vintage sale

Cork vintage favourite Miss Daisy Blue is having another warehouse clearance sale today where you’ll find the team at the River Lee Hotel from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm. These events have been a huge success with regular customers and new followers alike and have given owner Breda Casey the opportunity to showcase her stock on a much larger scale. Expect to find items from the 1940s right up to the 1980s with fantastic women’s knitwear, wool coats and sequinned numbers alongside plenty of menswear too. Mindful of prices, Casey has included rails with clothing starting at just €10 and there will be no shortage of quirky and unique items to pique the interest of seasoned vintage shoppers and new converts alike. After the event, you’ll find Miss Daisy Blue back at their usual spot upstairs at 1- 2 St Patrick’s Quay, Cork.

Instagram: @missdaisyblue

The Mousetrap comes to the Gaiety Theatre

Todd Carty in The Mousetrap

Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap has just opened at Dublin’s Gaiety with a sensational cast including Todd Carty (EastEnders, The Bill), John Altman (EastEnders) and Gwyneth Strong (Only Fools and Horses, EastEnders). Now celebrating its 70th anniversary, The Mousetrap is the world’s longest-running play keeping millions of people guessing over the course of seven decades. As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at a remote countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover that a killer is in their midst. Who is it? Who will be next? And can you solve the crime?

For tickets contact the Gaiety Theatre Box Office at 01 646 8600 or go to ticketmaster.ie.

A cut flower workshop at Coolamber House & Garden

The ‘Grow Your Own Cut Flowers, Seed Saving and Drying for the Home Gardener’ workshop takes place on October 15

Coolamber House in Co Westmeath was originally built in the early 1800s and was owned by the O’ Reilly family, a member of which, Percy Philip O’Reilly, was an Olympic polo player who won silver for Ireland in the 1908 Olympics. From 1947 to 2002 it became home to royals Prince Ernest and Princess Virginia of Saxony. Ann Marie Durkin and her husband Patrick have restored Coolamber House and run gardening and lifestyle workshops there. Closer to Christmas, events include wreath and cocktail making workshops and festive cheese and charcuterie workshops, however this month Maria Ryan of Bell Meadow flower farm in Co. Carlow will present the ‘Grow Your Own Cut Flowers, Seed Saving and Drying for the Home Gardener’ workshop on Saturday, October 15 from 10.30am to 4.30pm. Workshop participants will take home a beautiful seasonal arrangement, enjoy a two course homemade lunch, a glass of prosecco and a ‘walk and talk’ of the newly developed walled garden and glasshouse. (€120).

Shining a light on homelessness in Ireland

Philly McMahon launching the Shine A Light Night campaign in aid of Focus Ireland

Gaelic footballer Philly McMahon was recently on hand to help launch the 10th Shine A Light Night campaign in aid of Focus Ireland. The charity, along with sponsor, Bord Gáis Energy are inviting members of the public to take part in the nationwide event on October 14 to help raise much needed funds for families affected by homelessness. The goal is to raise €1.5m — money which will help towards preventing families from becoming homeless as well as creating long-term solutions to homelessness in this country. Members of Ireland’s business section will take part in the sleep-out in locations including Cork’s Spike Island, Limerick’s Hunt Museum and the Law Society of Ireland in Dublin.

If you’d like to join in by sleeping out go to shinealight.focusireland.ie to register and start your fundraising journey.

Bláithín Ennis jewellery designs for Paul Costelloe

Irish designer Bláithín Ennis' jewellery for the Paul Costelloe Spring/ Summer 2023 show

This week we showcase the creativity of Irish jewellery designer Bláithín Ennis who once again created stunning jewellery pieces for the Paul Costelloe Spring/ Summer 2023 show during the recent London Fashion Week. Ennis created the pieces for the show from seashells sourced from beaches around Ardglass and Strangford in Northern Ireland. Large scallop and limpet shells formed the basis of the collection and were used to create both large and delicate encrusted and embellished earrings to accompany Costelloe’s designs. Each element was hand-painted and hand-beaded by Ennis to create statement pieces for the new season.

Customers can purchase Ennis’ designs for Costello’s AW22 collection including her ‘Spinnaker’ collarettes (from €265) and her main collection at blaithinennis.com

Autumn at The Designed Table

We love to see what Tara O’Connor of The Designed Table is up to each season and her Autumn collection is the perfect way to update your tablescape for now while being the ideal gift for those who love to entertain. Designed so that you can add to your table linen and accessories over time, the new range includes a pumpkin runner that’s perfect for Halloween (€65) as well as wooden pumpkin napkin rings (€28 for four) and complementary napkins in oranges, yellows and greens (Cotton/ linen mix 50cm x 50cm. Set of four for €48). O’Connor is keen for people to inject their own personal style into their homes and to mix and match old and new to create a contemporary look.

Find out more thedesignedtable.com