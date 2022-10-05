Girls Aloud honour Sarah Harding with launch of Penneys nightwear collection

Before Sarah passed away from breast cancer, her bandmates promised that they would fulfil her wish of raising money for vital research
Girls Aloud honour Sarah Harding with launch of Penneys nightwear collection

Sizes will range from XS to XL at a price point of £14/€16 and £18/€20.

Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 11:43
Maeve Lee

Girls Aloud have reunited for a collaboration with Penneys, creating a range of nightwear to honour the wishes of their bandmate Sarah Harding who passed away from breast cancer last year.

Coinciding with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Penneys announced its partnership with Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine and Nicola from Girls Aloud to create a capsule range of nightwear in memory of Sarah, who sadly died from breast cancer in September 2021, aged 39.

The collection, which is available now, features a nightshirt and pyjamas. 

The pyjamas were designed alongside Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine and Nicola and styled by the renowned Harry Lambert.

Nadine Coyle pictured in the nightwear collection.
Nadine Coyle pictured in the nightwear collection.

Before Sarah passed away, her bandmates promised that they would fulfil her wish of raising money for vital research to help determine young women between the ages of 29 and 40 who could be at risk of breast cancer with no genetic history.

“These pyjamas with @primark will raise a significant amount of money to help us achieve our promise to her,” Cheryl said in a post on Instagram.

As per Sarah’s wishes, in Ireland, 50% of the sales from these products will go to the Irish Cancer Society to help fund cancer awareness, services, and research.

The collection, which is available now, features a nightshirt and pyjamas.
The collection, which is available now, features a nightshirt and pyjamas.

In the UK, Primark will be supporting Cancer Research UK and The Christie Charitable Fund through the sales of the capsule range. 50% of the sale price of these products will be given in equal portions to these charities with a minimum commitment of £500,000.

Speaking about the importance of cancer research before her death, Sarah said: “Research is incredibly important in the fight against cancer. My doctor Sacha Howell at The Christie is currently working on a crucial new project. It looks at women in my age group who have no family history of cancer and how the risk of these women getting cancer can be identified and tackled early.

“This project is incredibly close to my heart as it may help women like me in the future. Research is the only way we will ever have a future without cancer.” 

The pyjamas are available in all Irish stores now. Sizes will range from XS to XL at a price point of £14/€16 and £18/€20.

Read More

Penneys launches first collection designed to relieve menopause symptoms

More in this section

Bargain Hunter: A slow cooker for €35 and how to get game consoles for half the price  Bargain Hunter: A slow cooker for €35 and how to get game consoles for half the price 
Sweater weather: 12 ways to wear knits Sweater weather: 12 ways to wear knits
Red Alert: 14 ways to tap into red's primal energy this autumn Red Alert: 14 ways to tap into red's primal energy this autumn
PenneysGirls AloudPerson: Sarah Harding
<p>Be inspired by Tommy Hilfiger’s Factory Show. Picture: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images</p>

School Uniform: Embrace the preppy trend and feel too cool for school

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.236 s