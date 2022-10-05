Girls Aloud honour Sarah Harding with launch of Penneys nightwear collection

Girls Aloud have reunited for a collaboration with Penneys, creating a range of nightwear to honour the wishes of their bandmate Sarah Harding who passed away from breast cancer last year.

Coinciding with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Penneys announced its partnership with Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine and Nicola from Girls Aloud to create a capsule range of nightwear in memory of Sarah, who sadly died from breast cancer in September 2021, aged 39.

The collection, which is available now, features a nightshirt and pyjamas.

The pyjamas were designed alongside Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine and Nicola and styled by the renowned Harry Lambert.

Nadine Coyle pictured in the nightwear collection.

Before Sarah passed away, her bandmates promised that they would fulfil her wish of raising money for vital research to help determine young women between the ages of 29 and 40 who could be at risk of breast cancer with no genetic history.

“These pyjamas with @primark will raise a significant amount of money to help us achieve our promise to her,” Cheryl said in a post on Instagram.

As per Sarah’s wishes, in Ireland, 50% of the sales from these products will go to the Irish Cancer Society to help fund cancer awareness, services, and research.

In the UK, Primark will be supporting Cancer Research UK and The Christie Charitable Fund through the sales of the capsule range. 50% of the sale price of these products will be given in equal portions to these charities with a minimum commitment of £500,000.

Speaking about the importance of cancer research before her death, Sarah said: “Research is incredibly important in the fight against cancer. My doctor Sacha Howell at The Christie is currently working on a crucial new project. It looks at women in my age group who have no family history of cancer and how the risk of these women getting cancer can be identified and tackled early.

“This project is incredibly close to my heart as it may help women like me in the future. Research is the only way we will ever have a future without cancer.”

The pyjamas are available in all Irish stores now. Sizes will range from XS to XL at a price point of £14/€16 and £18/€20.