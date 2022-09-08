Penneys launches first collection designed to relieve menopause symptoms

Penneys has launched its first-ever collection of clothing that is specially designed to relieve symptoms of menopause including hot flushes.

The lightweight, soft-touch fabric collection includes anti-flush technology, cooling yarn and odour and temperature control to help with hot flushes and sweating.

The brand-new 14-piece range includes nightwear, base layers and underwear and was created with the goal of making affordable and accessible garments for those experiencing menopause and the symptoms that come with it.

The clothing is designed to regulate body temperature using a mix of various yarns. The fabric absorbs heat from the surface of the skin during a hot flush and then releases warmth during the chill that follows.

The 14-piece range offers affordable basics that can be layered into an existing wardrobe as the foundation of any outfit.

The innovative material also gets rid of any excess moisture, controls odour and has an anti-bacterial coating, helping you to get a comfortable night’s sleep and to feel fresh during the day.

The collection of affordable basics can also be worked into your existing wardrobe as pieces include leggings, anti-chafe shorts, cami tops and tees which work perfect for layering, especially coming into the cooler months.

There is something for everyone with a choice between high-waisted or mini briefs in underwear, supportive bralettes as well as pyjama sets that can be worn together or alone and slip-on night dresses.

Base layer pieces include shaping leggings and anti-chafe shorts right through to sleek slips, tees and cami tops. In underwear, there’s a choice of high-waisted or mini briefs, as well as supportive but soft non-wired bralettes, with a flattering v-neck design that are perfect for sporting under tops and dresses.

“As part of our overall ambition to support women through all of their life stages, and tackle everyday taboos, we recognised that specialist products weren’t accessible or affordable to everyone and we wanted to change this,” says Ann-Marie Cregan, Trading Director at Primark.

The range has been two years in development and testing to ensure the creation of “novel products” designed specifically to relieve one of the most frequent symptoms associated with menopause.

“We’re very proud to offer customers a range that really works at prices that as many as possible can afford and we hope it will help women to look good and feel good every day," adds Cregan.

The collection is part of the Primark Cares label and is made using recycled nylon and recycled polyester. Prices range from €8– €14 the collection is now available in selected stores globally.