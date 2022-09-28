Bargain Hunter: The best beauty and fashion deals, including Charlotte Tilbury and Tesco

Charlotte Tilbury arrives at Kildare Village

Just the news we needed ahead of the festive season. Charlotte Tilbury has opened a boutique for a “limited time only” at Kildare Village. Discounts will range from 10% to 33% off retail prices. We’ll be popping in to stock up on one of our favourite foundations, the Airbrush Flawless Foundation which is priced at €35.20 in the Village, RRP €44.

It’s Tesco, hun

If you’re a Clubcard member, the retailer regularly offers extra savings on F&F Clothing

While Penneys still reigns supreme, there’s a new budget-friendly fashion retailer whose clothes have been popping up in work, on summer holidays and on nights out. F&F at Tesco is having a moment, and what’s even better is, if you’re a Clubcard member, the retailer regularly offers extra savings just for you. This week, you can pick up Autumn/Winter essentials at 25% off from Thursday, September 29 to Sunday, October 2.

Blank Canvas cosmetics launch in Dunnes Stores

Blank Canvas products have landed in Dunnes Stores

It’s an Irish beauty brand that’s stood the test of time, and now Blank Canvas’ brushes and sponges are sure to become an essential in even more Irish women’s make-up bags as they’ve launched in Dunnes Stores.

The brands dupes for the €20 Beautyblender sponge come in at just €8, while their top-seller (and one of our favourites) the F20 multi-purpose Foundation Buffer Brush is €15. You can use your Dunnes Stores money-off vouchers for purchases within the range which could come in handy for picking up Christmas presents - a set like the €18 One Stop Easy On The Eyes is sure to go down well.

Winter woolies on sale at & Other Stories

& Other Stories Colour Block Knit Cardigan reduced from €89 to €45.

We’ve all felt the chill in the air this week, and we’re back in our snuggly cardigans. If you’re on the hunt for a new one, & Other Stories have a number of woold cardis on sale at the moment including the Colour Block Knit Cardigan, reduced from €89 to €45.

Quality haircare at bargain prices

HASK Argan Oil range

This week I had one of those experiences I thought would never happen to me. Dear reader, I saw my hair break-off at the hairdresser as I attempted to take my blonde hair one shade lighter. Thankfully, my hairdresser had started with a strand test, so all was not lost, and I left the chair with most of my mane, but my self-confidence was left in tatters, much like my parched ends. Funnily enough, on the same day a package from HASK arrived on my desk, with a Repair Deep Conditioner treatment and Argan Repairing Oil. My hair is loving both so far and even better is the pricepoint – both cost just €3.99. You can pick them up in a range of Irish pharmacies and on beautybasket.ie.