Bargain Hunter: The best beauty and fashion deals, including Charlotte Tilbury and Tesco

There's 25% off F&F Clothing for Clubcard members, and a very exciting addition to Kildare Village 
Bargain Hunter: The best beauty and fashion deals, including Charlotte Tilbury and Tesco

Bargain Hunter this week is all about beauty, hair and fashion deals

Wed, 28 Sep, 2022 - 06:00
Nicole Glennon

Charlotte Tilbury arrives at Kildare Village 

You'll be able to stock up on Charlotte Tilbury for less at Kildare Village
You'll be able to stock up on Charlotte Tilbury for less at Kildare Village

Just the news we needed ahead of the festive season. Charlotte Tilbury has opened a boutique for a “limited time only” at Kildare Village. Discounts will range from 10% to 33% off retail prices. We’ll be popping in to stock up on one of our favourite foundations, the Airbrush Flawless Foundation which is priced at €35.20 in the Village, RRP €44.

It’s Tesco, hun 

If you’re a Clubcard member, the retailer regularly offers extra savings on F&amp;F Clothing
If you’re a Clubcard member, the retailer regularly offers extra savings on F&F Clothing

While Penneys still reigns supreme, there’s a new budget-friendly fashion retailer whose clothes have been popping up in work, on summer holidays and on nights out. F&F at Tesco is having a moment, and what’s even better is, if you’re a Clubcard member, the retailer regularly offers extra savings just for you. This week, you can pick up Autumn/Winter essentials at 25% off from Thursday, September 29 to Sunday, October 2.

Blank Canvas cosmetics launch in Dunnes Stores 

Blank Canvas products have landed in Dunnes Stores
Blank Canvas products have landed in Dunnes Stores

It’s an Irish beauty brand that’s stood the test of time, and now Blank Canvas’ brushes and sponges are sure to become an essential in even more Irish women’s make-up bags as they’ve launched in Dunnes Stores.

The brands dupes for the €20 Beautyblender sponge come in at just €8, while their top-seller (and one of our favourites) the F20 multi-purpose Foundation Buffer Brush is €15. You can use your Dunnes Stores money-off vouchers for purchases within the range which could come in handy for picking up Christmas presents - a set like the €18 One Stop Easy On The Eyes is sure to go down well.

Winter woolies on sale at & Other Stories

&amp; Other Stories Colour Block Knit Cardigan reduced from €89 to €45.
& Other Stories Colour Block Knit Cardigan reduced from €89 to €45.

We’ve all felt the chill in the air this week, and we’re back in our snuggly cardigans. If you’re on the hunt for a new one, & Other Stories have a number of woold cardis on sale at the moment including the Colour Block Knit Cardigan, reduced from €89 to €45.

Quality haircare at bargain prices 

HASK Argan Oil range
HASK Argan Oil range

This week I had one of those experiences I thought would never happen to me. Dear reader, I saw my hair break-off at the hairdresser as I attempted to take my blonde hair one shade lighter. Thankfully, my hairdresser had started with a strand test, so all was not lost, and I left the chair with most of my mane, but my self-confidence was left in tatters, much like my parched ends. Funnily enough, on the same day a package from HASK arrived on my desk, with a Repair Deep Conditioner treatment and Argan Repairing Oil. My hair is loving both so far and even better is the pricepoint – both cost just €3.99. You can pick them up in a range of Irish pharmacies and on beautybasket.ie.

Read More

Simone Gannon: Be a sleeping beauty with these night-time products

More in this section

Seeing red: 14 ways to wear autumn's hottest hue  Seeing red: 14 ways to wear autumn's hottest hue 
Buy preloved clothes to mark Secondhand September and kick your fast fashion habit Buy preloved clothes to mark Secondhand September and kick your fast fashion habit
Cost of living: Here are eleven ways to save money on clothes this autumn Cost of living: Here are eleven ways to save money on clothes this autumn
#Money Saving Features#Cost of living
<p>Arnotts' A/W22 selection features some change-of-weather classics</p>

Bridge the gap: ten fashion faves for the changing of the seasons

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.638 s