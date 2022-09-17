Weekend Loves: Autumn fashion, Irish jewellery and nail-biting adventures 

New season of fashion launches at Arnotts

A destination for fashion lovers for more than 170 years, Arnotts recently unveiled its autumn/winter 2022 collection. Featuring both classic and contemporary styles, key areas of focus for the season include tailoring, luxe leather, romantic dresses, and fabulous outerwear. Brands to look out for include Ganni, Baum und Pferdgarten, and Norma Kamali. For great tailored pieces look to Weekend Max Mara and DAY Birger et Mikkelsen; for a contemporary take on femininity reach for Sister Jane and Essentiel Antwerp; and for this season’s must-have leather pieces, Kitri is a label to look out for. Lovers of Irish design will find plenty of newness too with brands including FeeG, Heidi Higgins, and Caroline Kilkenny revealing their latest collections.

The Lost Girl King by Catherine Doyle.

A magical, nail-biting adventure story by Catherine Doyle

Author of the ‘Storm Keeper’ trilogy, young people’s author Catherine Doyle grew up in the west of Ireland and lives in Galway. Her award-winning trilogy, set on Arranmore Island where her grandparents grew up, has been translated into more than 20 languages. The stillness of the pandemic led Doyle to write her latest book The Lost Girl King. Packed off to stay with their granny in Connemara, siblings Amy and Liam Bell stumble upon the entrance to the legendary land of Tír na nÓg. But they’ve been tricked and Liam is taken to the ruling sorcerer, who is seeking the bones of a human child to create a sinister new spell. A thrilling adventure packed with humour, imagination and heart — this one will get the kids back to bed early on school nights but we can’t guarantee that they’ll turn off the light. Published by Bloomsbury.

Dec Pierce brings his Block Rockin’ Beats to this year’s Guinness Cork Jazz Festival.

Block Rockin’ Beats and more at the Cork Opera House

Dec Pierce, Jenny Greene, and King Kong Company will be keeping the party going with three late-night shows during this year’s Guinness Cork Jazz Festival. Festival favourites, Waterford’s King Kong Company are one of the best live acts around, while Jenny Greene needs no introduction as one of Ireland’s most well-known DJs both on and off the airwaves. Dec Pierce’s Block Rockin’ Beats was first introduced in 2018 and his live shows featuring a slew of dance music favourites include live drummers and special guests. Tickets (€26) available at the Cork Opera House box office and online.

Seany McCleary of Blasta Street Kitchen.

Celebrate great food at the Monaghan Street Food Festival

With food heroes that range from Silver Hill Duck to Castle Leslie, the Courthouse Restaurant to the Brehon Brewhouse, Monaghan is fast gaining a reputation as a great place to eat and drink. Locals and visitors alike will be delighted with the return of The Monaghan Street Food Festival this year — a one-day celebration of all that’s great to eat and drink in the county. The festival will see more than 35 stalls and food trucks showcase their food — from Blasta Street Kitchen (pictured here) to the award-winning Matilda’s Bakery & Deli and Dinkin’s Bakery. The festival takes place from 11pm to 7pm on October 1 and the free event will also include street art, music and entertainment for foodies of all ages.

Presenter and TV personality Glenda Gilson launches the Irish Heart Foundation Her Heart Matters Campaign. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Menopause and heart health - a free talk by the Irish Heart Foundation

As part of the Irish Heart Foundation’s new ‘Her Heart Matters’ campaign, women are encouraged to take more time to make vital changes to their heart health. A webinar — ‘Her Heart Matters: Let’s Talk about Menopause’ — will bring together a panel of experts for a conversation on menopause and its impact on heart health including lots of practical tips and advice.

The free online event takes place from 12.30pm to 1.45pm on World Heart Day, Friday, September 29. Register online.

Irish jewellery brand Lulu+Belle.

Personalised jewellery from Lulu+Belle

Lulu+Belle is an Irish jewellery brand that creates beautiful pieces including pendants which can be personalised for bridesmaids, sisters, grannies, friends, and oneself with a range of pieces many of which can feature initials, names, or significant words or dates. They stock a lovely range of necklaces dedicated specifically to mothers too. This cute little mama bird and chick on corresponding large and small discs would make for a lovely gift (€85).