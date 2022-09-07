Bargain Hunter: Kitchen and bedroom basics for new students, plus where to avail of discounts

This week, we’re looking at what students and parents might be searching for as the academic year approaches
Get ready for the new college year

Wed, 07 Sep, 2022 - 11:33
Nicole Glennon

Make your room a home away from home 

With CAO offers out tomorrow, lots of students and their parents will be rushing around to get all the bits needed for their big move out in the coming days. If you’re trying to make your new college bedroom a home away from home, Penneys is the place to go for cheap and cosy finds. 

Candles from €1.50 will help set the vibe and keep nasty smells away, while rattan wall hanging baskets (€6) and hanging organisers (2pk €4) will help make use of small spaces. Don’t forget clothes hangers (10pk, €2.50) and a heavy throw to keep you warm during the winter time. Dunnes Stores have some lovely ones in stock for €10.

Save on kitchen essentials 

Make sure to check in advance what is provided in your college accommodation, as many don’t provide kitchen essentials such as kettles, toasters and microwaves. Curry’s currently have basics of all three available under the Essentials brand for €9.99 (kettle, toaster) and €69.99 (microwave). 

Another very handy item to bring with you is a blender for smoothies, soups and even homemade iced coffees and frappes. The NutriBullet 200W Magic Blender is currently on sale in DID Electrical for €49.99 (RRP €69.99) and could be an investment that pays dividends.

Sign up for student discounts 

If you’re a third-level student, you’ll be eligible for lots of discounts in various stores. You can register with myunidays.com/IE and studentbeans.com/ie to find most of them in one place. Some of these discounts include 15% off anker electronics, 15% off acer laptops, 10% off the Google Store, 10% off asos and 5% off beauty and skincare website LookFantastic.ie.

Supermarket sweep 

Some supermarkets offer special discounts to students too, like Iceland which offers a 10% discount to students who sign up for their bonus card. If there’s a Lidl in your vicinity, it’s worth downloading the Lidl Plus app, where offers change weekly. The app also allows you to claim a free box of sanitary pads or tampons each month. Tesco has some great offers for Clubcard members at the moment, so making sure you sign yourself up for a Clubcard would be another good call – plus they offer home delivery from as little as €3, which is super handy if you don’t have a car.

<p>STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - FEBRUARY 10: Paulina Vinter in Hope Stockholm and ATP Atelier poses for a picture outside of Hotel Diplomat on the second day of Stockholm Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2021 on February 10, 2021 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)</p>

Out of proportion: Ten ways to rock baggy autumn styles

