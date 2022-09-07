Out of proportion: ten ways to rock baggy autumn styles

"While the runways of Balenciaga to Marc Jacobs saw models drowning in clothes, we recommend a more subtle approach."
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - FEBRUARY 10: Paulina Vinter in Hope Stockholm and ATP Atelier poses for a picture outside of Hotel Diplomat on the second day of Stockholm Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2021 on February 10, 2021 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Wed, 07 Sep, 2022 - 02:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

A continuation of the epic midi dress proportions of the summer, the baggy look is trending for autumn. 

While the runways of Balenciaga to Marc Jacobs saw models drowning in clothes, we recommend a more subtle approach. 

Think wide-leg chinos matched with the trusty oversized blazer for a real-world take on the supersized look.

Get The Look: Spotted at Stockholm Fashion Week, Scandi influencer Paulina Vinter puts the cool into this season’s oversized trend.

Supple Hint: Toughen up the everyday relaxed-fit dress with a touch of leather, €110, Peruzzi at Choice Boutique.

Striped Jumper, €79, Arket
Line Up: The slouchy knit is given instant style kudos with a Breton stripe, €79, Arket.

Houndstooth Blazer, €39.99, H&amp;M
Call The Hounds: Let town and country merge in an oversized traditional houndstooth blazer, €39.99, H&M.

Sweet Spot: When adding a burst of colour to your autumn wardrobe, bigger is always better, €79, COS.

Chunky Loafers, €110, &amp; Other Stories
Prep Cool: Step out in a chunky loafer this autumn for a contemporary take on the prep school trend, €110, & Other Stories.

Grey Wide-Leg Trousers, €59, Weekday
Grey Area: Inspired by Meg Ryan’s ‘90s style, the baggy chino is a comfortable alternative to jeans, €59, Weekday.

Oversized Denim Shirt, €295, Ganni
Supersize Me: Supersize the utilitarian denim shirt for a trend-worthy look, €295, Ganni.

Oversized Knit Dress, €102, U.S. Polo Assn. at Next
Close Knit: Make the oversized knitted dress your go-to piece of the season as you ease into autumn, €102, U.S. Polo Assn. at Next.

Kelly Green Tote, €295, Peelo
Green Power: Rejuvenate your autumn style with big-bag energy, €295, Peelo.

