Brown Thomas to cancel orders of customers who bagged bargains due to 'pricing error'

Brown Thomas has said it will cancel orders made this morning which resulted in customers paying significantly less for designer products due to a "pricing error."
Among the items mistakenly discounted on the Brown Thomas website this morning were Veja trainers, which were on sale for just €10. The trainers are now back to their usual price on the site, between €120 and €170.
Brown Thomas has since confirmed this was a "pricing error," leaving many customers angry and demanding the retailer burden the cost of their mistake.
In a statement issued on social media on Wednesday, Brown Thomas said “orders sold at an incorrect price will be cancelled as per our terms and conditions."
The retailer added it is "investigating" the technical issue.
A number of customers commented under the post asking that the sales be "honoured" as the amount had already been debited from their accounts, and confirmation emails had been sent.
Others pointed out that beauty brand Glossier honoured sales made after they experienced a similar technical glitch last year which resulted in customers bagging 50% off the recommended retail price on their website.
The Irish Examiner understands the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission is currently looking into the issue.