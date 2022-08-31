Bargain Hunter: Deck out the study-space for less and nab a cinema ticket for €4

Cinema tickets for €4 this Saturday

A day-out with the kids, or a date-night with your beloved, make this National Cinema Day your own with tickets reduced to just €4 in most Irish cinemas this Saturday.

More than 95% of cinemas across the country are taking part in the initiative, including Gate Cinemas; Omniplex Cinemas, Reel Cinemas; Arc Cinemas; Cineworld; Eclipse Cinemas; Eye Cinema; IMC Cinemas; Movies@ Cinemas; Odeon Cinemas; Pálás Cinema and Vue Cinemas, so it’s likely there’ll be one near you where you can avail of the offer. Keep the occasion cost-effective by stocking up on sweeties beforehand — a large pouch of Rowntrees Fruit Pastilles (143g) is €1.50 in Dealz, while a bag of Cadbury Giant Buttons (95g) is €1.75.

A distraction-free study zone

The Swivel Netted Back Lecaree Office Chair from Home Store + More

A lucky group of students will be within touching distance of putting the Leaving Cert behind them this Friday with the release of their results, but for fifth and sixth-year students who went back to the classroom this week, it’s only the start of the slog. Make their study time that small bit easier by ensuring they have a comfortable desk and chair away from distractions if at all possible.

Aldi will help you out with that task this week with an office desk in store from tomorrow, September 1, for €49.99. Over in Home Store + More, a range of office chairs are half price, including the Swivel Netted Back Lecaree Office Chair for just €54.50 (originally €109).

Acne-safe skincare for less

Products aimed at acne-sufferers are notoriously expensive

Anyone who has suffered from teenage or adult acne will know, it ain’t cheap.

Between supermarket spot treatments, dermatologist-endorsed skincare, and hefty prescriptions, the cost of it all can add up fast. If you do use some of the pricer brands for your acne-prone skin, it may be worth checking out SkinShop.ie’s summer sale, which is offering 20% off selected products with the code ALLYOURS.

Dermalogica, asap skincare and Advanced Nutrition Programme supplements for the skin are all included in the offer.

Pearly whites

Spotlight Oral Care Teeth Whitening PAP+ Powder

Trying to keep your teeth pearly white is a struggle, especially if you’re someone who can’t function without six cups of tea or coffee a day. If you’re longing for an American smile without the cost or time required to get it done professionally, you’re probably already familiar with Irish brand Spotlight Oral Care, and their new Teeth Whitening PAP+ Powder is their latest addition to the whitening line.

Priced just under €30, the product contains three active whitening ingredients, Diamond, PAP+ and Hydrogen Peroxide, and when used with a regular toothpaste, it transforms into a whitening treatment. Because the powder is non-abrasive, it can be used twice a day as part of your oral routine, and alongside other active whitening products. Try it out for less with Cloud10Beauty who currently have it on sale at €23.96.