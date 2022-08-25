Twelve ways to wear new season trends 

Looking to inject some new energy into your autumn wardrobe? You’re in luck.
The latest high street and designer pieces have landed, giving us oodles of inspiration to see out the year in style.
Whether you’re on the hunt for key pieces or prefer to create new outfit combinations from old clothes, we’ve got twelve top trends to help guide your style journey.
1. A look from the Stella McCartney autumn winter 22 runway
2. Low cut wide leg ‘Ultimate’ jeans, & Other Stories, €89
3. Gingham satin scarf, H&M, €9.99
4. Regular-fit printed mohair jumper, COS, €99
5. Ribbed racer tank, Arket, €25
6. A look from the Louis Vuitton autumn winter 22 runway
7. Landa tech leather three-handle bag, Brown Thomas, €430
8. Padded leather bomber jacket, COS, €390
9. Tweed jacket with contrasting trim, Sandro, €395
10. Nappa leather trench coat with belt, Massimo Dutti, €499
11. Low top striped trainers, Re/Done, €320
12. Embroidered western boots, Ganni, €575
Wide-leg jeans continue in popularity with extra points for a Y2-K low cut.
Perennial checks rollover with royal houndstooth and rock-n-roll tartan as big favourites.
Summer’s white tank top makes a key piece cameo whether paired simply with jeans or an embellished midi skirt.
School days are having a moment with uniform-style blazers, tennis skirts and waist-tied jumpers making the grade.
Leather trench coats and aviator bomber jackets ensure what’s on the outside counts.
Upgrade your shoe game with a pair of cowboy boots or nostalgia-inspired retro sneakers.
Chains migrate from jewellery to handbags as a decorative go-to. Even our málas deserve to get dressed up!
: Abstract, surrealist and trompe l’oeil influences make the humble jumper a work of art.