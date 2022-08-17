Seasonal struggles: 13 great ways to style your between-season self 

It’s that time of year again. Between seasons: where wilful weather patterns and misplaced optimism conspire to play havoc with our wardrobe choices. Warm enough to go sockless, yet not warm enough to go sleeveless. Certainly not cold enough to layer up.

Why not try a thin knit dress or split the difference with a climate-proof trench over a rib sleeve top and pleated skirt? Add loafers and call it a truce. For more inspiration, check out these 13 ways to be your best between-season self.