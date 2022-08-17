Seasonal struggles: 13 great ways to style your between-season self 

Warm enough to go sockless, yet not warm enough to go sleeveless — this period can play havoc with our wardrobe 
Here are 13 ways to be your best between-season self.

Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 06:00
Annmarie O’Connor

It’s that time of year again. Between seasons: where wilful weather patterns and misplaced optimism conspire to play havoc with our wardrobe choices. Warm enough to go sockless, yet not warm enough to go sleeveless. Certainly not cold enough to layer up. 

Why not try a thin knit dress or split the difference with a climate-proof trench over a rib sleeve top and pleated skirt? Add loafers and call it a truce. For more inspiration, check out these 13 ways to be your best between-season self.

GET THE LOOK:

1. Oversized cotton trench, Mango, €159.99 

2. Weekend Max Mara ‘Lusso’ corduroy wide-leg trousers, Brown Thomas, €205

3. Ribbed sleeve top, H&M, €39.99 

4. Oversized Pima cotton t-shirt, Arket, €29 

5. Mr. Boho ‘Jordaan’ cream sunglasses, Rococo, €79 

6. M&S Collection faux leather cross body bag, M&S, €49 

7. Leather square-toe loafers, Massimo Dutti, €99.95

8. Knotted T-bar chain necklace, COS, €49 

9. Iris & Ink ‘Meline’ ribbed Merino wool maxi dress, The Outnet, €287 

10. Double-face wool overshirt, Arket, €179 

11. Forever New ‘Ester’ satin pleated skirt, Brown Thomas, €70 

12. Oversized coat with pockets Mango, €79.99 

13. Depeche clutch, Itsome, €173 

STYLE NOTES:

PUT IT IN NEUTRAL: Find the middle ground between the polarities of summer and winter hues with a coffee spice palette: cream, cappuccino, toffee, nutmeg and cinnamon.

BE A KNIT WIT: Look to mid-season knits like Merino wool which boasts moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating qualities. Plus, it’s odour-resistant, and breathable too.

GET OVER IT: Still too early for a coat? Mango’s structured oversized cardigan is an early autumn style saviour.

BASIC TRAINING: Keep space for light short and long sleeve t-shirts in quality materials like Pima cotton — smooth to the touch, wrinkle-resistant and oh-so-resilient.

