Weekend Loves: Eco-friendly tan, gifts for your pooch and a poetry festival for your diary  

An exhibition for film and costume lovers at Russborough House

Costume and film aficionados have a great excuse to visit Russborough House, Co Wicklow, thanks to a new exhibition by the Irish Costume Archive Project. Running through the autumn, the exhibition entitled ‘The Art of Costume’ features 17 costumes from well known film and TV shows including The Guard (which starred Brendan Gleeson), The Favourite and Normal People. The exhibition explores the relationship between actors and their costumes as well as the growth of the Irish film industry. The exhibition also includes items such as Daniel Day Lewis’ Afghan coat from In The Name of the Father and the military uniform worn by Liam Neeson in Michael Collins. Tickets from €6 can be booked online; children under five go free.

Cool gifts for canine companions at Three

Paikka Visibility Raincoat from Three

Not only can you pick up great gifts and gadgets at Three stores nationwide but now you can treat your canine companion too with Three’s new range for pets. One of our favourites is the Petcube Cam (€60) with its HD camera — connect it to your phone to view your pet, get alerts, and use the two-way audio to talk to them.

Pace your pet’s consumption with the Paikka Slow Feed Bowl (from €25) or toss them a treat with the Petcube Bites2Lite Treat Dispenser (€170). The new Paikka Visibility Raincoat with its washable and waterproof reflective material (from €69) is a great idea as the evenings get darker too. Available in Three stores nationwide and online.

Walk the walk for cancer with the Boots Night Walk

Join ambassador Darren Kennedy for this year’s Boots Night Walk

Join ambassador Darren Kennedy for this year’s Boots Night Walk which takes place on September 9 in aid of the Irish Cancer Society Night Nurse service. This essential service provides up to 10 nights of end-of-life care, for free, to people with cancer.

Since 2012, Boots Ireland has partnered with the Irish Cancer Society raising €2.5m for the service which has helped to provide 7,200 nights of care to people nationwide. Join the 5km walk at Dublin’s Phoenix Park or participate from anywhere around the country.

Sign up for €15 and receive a special t-shirt to wear. For the next few weeks you can also buy an honour tag for €2 at any Boots shop nationwide on which you can place the name of a loved one who has survived or passed away from cancer — one metre will be walked in their honour by a member of the Boots Ireland team. More information is available online.

Handmaid’s Tale author to headline Poetry Festival

Margaret Atwood will headline The Poetry Weekender in Dublin

Literary superstar Margaret Atwood of The Handmaid’s Tale fame, will headline a major festival of poetry taking place in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin, this autumn.

The ‘Poetry Weekender’ is a two-day celebration of poetry taking place in and around the dlr LexIcon theatre on September 17 and 18.

Programmed by DLR Poet in Residence Jessica Traynor and Poetry Ireland, ‘The Poetry Weekender’ will give attendees the chance to be inspired by Margaret Atwood at the headline event as she reads from her latest collection of poetry Dearly, as well as attending a poetry masterclass with Costa Prize-winner Hannah Lowe or a words and music workshop for teenagers with musician Farah Elle. Tickets on sale now.

Top up your holiday tan with TanOrganics new eco-refills

Tan Organic now offer eco-friendly refill products

If you’re looking to top up your holiday tan, or want to give yourself a more sustainable golden glow, then check out the new eco refill pouches by Irish tanning brand TanOrganic. The new pouches are available in customer favourites — TanOrganic Light Bronze Oil and Medium Bronze Lotion — just pour the product from the refill pouch into your reusable glass bottle and you’re good to glow. Each pouch (€44.99) contains the same amount of product as two regular bottles meaning you’ll save money too.

Available at pharmacies and retailers nationwide and online.

Recycle old tech with new thinking from Currys

Currys have launched a new, convenient service to remove and recycle your old small electrical items. Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Let’s face it — lots of us have drawers and shelves in garages, sheds and understairs cupboards full of old appliances and tech that we don’t use any more. From the old kettle that no longer boils to the toaster that won't pop, small appliances can accumulate and it often seems more hassle than it’s worth to go to the recycling depot with them.

Currys have come to the rescue with their recycling service whereby, if you order a large appliance, they’ll take away your old one (as ever) as well as any smaller electrical items you’ve been hoarding at home. Now you can be assured that when you buy a new electrical item all your old items will be correctly recycled too.