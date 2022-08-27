Weekend Loves: Eco-friendly tan, gifts for your pooch and a poetry festival for your diary  

Let’s face it — lots of us have drawers and shelves in garages, sheds and understairs cupboards full of old appliances and tech that we don’t use any more. From the old kettle that no longer boils to the toaster that won't pop, small appliances can accumulate and it often seems more hassle than it’s worth to go to the recycling depot with them.
Currys have come to the rescue with their recycling service whereby, if you order a large appliance, they’ll take away your old one (as ever) as well as any smaller electrical items you’ve been hoarding at home. Now you can be assured that when you buy a new electrical item all your old items will be correctly recycled too.